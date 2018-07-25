Louisiana Gov. Edwards at 49%, ranked 24th in national Morning Consult poll

Edwards, a Democrat, is up for re-election next year in a dominant conservative state. His favorables are ranked 24th among American governors. His disapproval of 35% is ranked 28th in the nation.
The most popular governors in the United States are Charles Baker of Massachusetts, Larry Hogan of Maryland, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota. The least popular are Mary Fallon of Oklahoma, Dan Malloy of Connecticut, Bruce Rauner of Illinois, Matt Bevin of Kentucky and Bill Walker of Alaska.
Here are the key Morning Consult headlines:
Scott suffered a 38 point net drop in approval, a Morning Consult record.
Fallin (R-Okla.) and Bevin (R-Ky.) also tumble in wake of teachers’ protests.
Baker (R-Mass.) and Hogan (R-Md.) still top the list in popularity.
