AG Landry loses first round vs. Cantrell, New Orleans court denies judge recusals

Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry failed in his first bid to stop Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judges from hearing the controversial New Orleans city council credit card case against incoming Mayor, LaToya Cantrell.

During the recent New Orleans Mayor;s race, Cantrell’s opponent, Desiree Charbonnet claimed that Cantrell broke the law by funding personal expenses using her city council credit card.

Today, in front of Chief Judge Laurie White, court ruled there was no conflict of interest that would require recusal of the 13 judges including herself, despite Cantrell’s father-in-law being a criminal magistrate at Tulane and Broad. Landry’s office also contended that the conflict existed because the Mayor’s office has control over the funding for the criminal courts.

Also, the attorney for Cantrell, Billy Gibbons, is attempting to quash requests for Cantrell’s personal financial records. Gibbons said in court pleadings that there is no reason for Landry’s subpoena into her personal bank records and other related financial records suggesting Landry was motivated by political motivations for his actions. Landry has been involved in conflicts with Democratic governor John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, both Democrats. Landry is a tea party Republican who as a Congressman had a history of opposing then-President Barack Obama and causes related to that party.

The controversy arose when the District Attorney’s office of Leon Canizzarro for the Parish of Orleans, who supported Cantrell’s opposition, Desiree Charbonnet, referred the matter to Landry after claiming he had a conflict.

Supporters of Landry's action have claimed no political bias but a legal obligation on the part of Landry to pursue criminal violations after receiving the criminal referral.