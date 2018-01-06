New Orleans Saints v. Carolina Panthers Playoff: Discuss today at 4:30 pm

Join talk show host Eric Asher today as he discusses this important NFL game.
Asher will be interviewed live on Bayoubuzz’s Saints Stream at 4:30 p.m Saturday afternoon. He is the midday host at Sports 1280 New Orleans, Midday Host Weekdays-Noon-2pm at Sports 1280 New Orleans/101.1 FM and Television Host at WLAE-TV.
-
New Orleans Saints 2018 looks more Super Bowlish, than current cropNew Orleans Saints 2018 looks more Super Bowlish, than current crop, although rookie classes for Loomis, Payton, for past two years have been superb to make it this season--Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints.
-
Congressman Garret Graves--CRCL interview Wednesday about Louisiana Coast, US infrastructureLouisiana Congressman Garret Graves--CRCL interview Wednesday about Louisiana Coast, US infrastructure--Congressman Garret Graves, Louisiana coast, CRCL
This interview will be broadcasted live on Bayoubuzz, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter as well as on Bayoubuzz.com.
Your participation is requested. If you have any questions or comments, make them during the program and we will try to use them.
Watch the program by clicking on one of the links--Stephen Sabludowsky's Facebook Page, Eric Asher's Facebook Page, Twitter, Youtube and LinkedIn