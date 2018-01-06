New Orleans Saints v. Carolina Panthers Playoff: Discuss today at 4:30 pm

That's obviously the top-of-mind question in Louisiana as the Drew Brees-led Saints play its first playoff game since 2013.

Will the New Orleans Saints make it three-wins-in-a-row tomorrow against the very tough Carolina Panthers in the Mercedes Benz Superdome?

Join talk show host Eric Asher today as he discusses this important NFL game.

Asher will be interviewed live on Bayoubuzz’s Saints Stream at 4:30 p.m Saturday afternoon. He is the midday host at Sports 1280 New Orleans, Midday Host Weekdays-Noon-2pm at Sports 1280 New Orleans/101.1 FM and Television Host at WLAE-TV.

This interview will be broadcasted live on Bayoubuzz, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter as well as on Bayoubuzz.com.

Your participation is requested. If you have any questions or comments, make them during the program and we will try to use them.

Watch the program by clicking on one of the links--Stephen Sabludowsky's Facebook Page, Eric Asher's Facebook Page, Twitter, Youtube and LinkedIn