DXC Technologies to provide jobs ops, information for New Orleans, region

Pierson2Looking for a job in the technology industry, here in New Orleans? Want more information about what DXC Technology has to offer for business opportunities? Or, want to just get information about what this company is doing in New Orleans?

 

(Photo: Don Pierson, Secretary of Economic Development)

Here is a press statement from the Louisiana Economic Development:

 DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) will conduct an informational event for its Digital Transformation Center on Friday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University Center Building at the University of New Orleans campus located at 2000 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, LA 70148.

This event is open to the public and will include an opportunity to learn about the company and speak with DXC Technology representatives. To participate in this open event, attendees should report to the University Center near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Elysian Fields Avenue on the University of New Orleans campus.

LED FastStart® – the nation’s top-ranked state workforce development program – is supporting the event. The informational event seeks applicants interested in current positions and future opportunities with DXC Technology’s Digital Transformation Center in New Orleans.

Job seekers can apply for employment at the Digital Transformation Center and be notified of future opportunities with DXC Technology by visiting LouisianaJobConnection.com/DXCNola.

DXC Technology eventually will employ 2,000 professionals in the largest technology project announced by LED and the State of Louisiana to date..technology.

