A Pearl of a woman, a wife, a friend, a ballroom dancer, now waltzing above

Pearl Marzoni was a wife, a mom, a friend and a wonderful ballroom dancer. She was also instrumental in connecting me to my remarkable wife, Althea, also very talented on the ballroom dance floor.

A friend of mine has just passed away today. She was in her early nineties.

Pearl and Althea were dear friends. Althea considered her as her second Mom. One Friday night over ten years ago, while taking a dance lesson from our teacher Stella Howard of Starlight Ballroom, Pearl approached me to tell me how wonderful of a person Althea is and that I should get to know her better. Pearl was right, of course. After that, Althea and I became dance partners on the floor and ultimately, in life.

Althea saw Pearl while in Hospice this weekend. I’m so pleased that she did.

I’m also so grateful to have filmed these two videos of Pearl and our other teacher Stephan Howard. The first and definitely my favorite is a Bolero, the second, a fox trot.

Pearl Marzoni was in her mid-eighties when she and Stephan performed in front of all of us at Stella’s.

Please watch. I promise you will happy that you did.

All of us will miss our dear friend Pearl. She looked over us then and surely is looking over us now.

Although she has departed, we will remember Miss Pearl, her beautiful smile and her love of the dance.

For sure, our Pearl is waltzing above us all, lovely, gracefully and forever.