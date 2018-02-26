Georges, Lopinto, Villere, Robinson, Bergen, Allen and Tee Ray-Punch it, Thursday night

Whenever Jeff Crouere and I put together a Politics with a Punch panel, which we normally do at the last minute for a variety of reasons, I look at the names and the talent we have assembled and think to myself, boy, isn’t this a great event.

And so that tradition continues.

This Thursday, March 1 2018, we hold the first edition of Politics with a Punch of the year. From the panel below, no doubt, we will have plenty of which to discuss and to laugh. So, who’s on the panel? Let’s see:

The current Jefferson Parish sheriff, former State Legislator, Joe Lopinto, who is in the middle of a hotly contest race to wear the parish’s badge.

The Owner of The Advocate, John Georges, himself a former politician, a businessman who will be there to share his wealth of knowledge with us all.

A former award winning television host, now retired, Norman Robinson, who knows the buttons to push to obtain the information he needs to ensure a great show.

The newly-retired Chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party, Roger Villere, who took that organization from the phone booth to the land of political milk and honey in only 14 years, not 40, as is the normal duration for those leading great political movements.

Two ladies of New Orleans culture and stardom, Becky Allen and Margarita Bergen, both who are cherished civic icons who know how to tease with wit, charm and with grace.

A really funny and down-to-earth funny guy, Tee Ray Bergeron, who always has the crowd virtually rolling on the floor as he shares his observations through sharp ironic quips.

So, now that I have made you think about dropping all of your others plans for Thursday night, the big question--how can you attend?

Well, as always, we’re still at the beautiful and classy Eiffel Society at 2040 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. We offer Discount Tickets for this magnificent event for a only $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple. Think about it, where can you get this type of entertainment for such chump change?

We even make things easy for you. You can buy your tickets in advance at our online store. How simple is that?

You’re welcome to come early for 6PM when we open the doors so you can schmooze with the movers and shakers. The drinks are ready to quench your thirst and if you want to dine, we’ve got that covered too. The prices are exceedingly reasonable and the food, truly delicious.

The main event is set for 8PM but if we’re slightly tardy in getting started, you ‘ll enjoy the music and the good company.

I know you will have a great time as Jeff Crouere masterfully emcees the program getting the best impromptu comments and performances from our region’s finest.

So, ask yourself—can you possibly miss Politics with a Punch this Thursday night, March 1 an event which is known to be funnier than laughing gas?

I think you know the answer to that one. I'm not joking.