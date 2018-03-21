Home
BB
Donald Trump News Today
Donald Trump News
Donald Trump news tweets
Donald Trump Tags
John Bel Edwards
New Orleans Louisiana
New Orleans Elections
Michael Bagneris
LaToya Cantrell
Desiree Charbonnet
Troy Henry
New Orleans elections twitter
New Orleans News
New Orleans, Louisiana, Tag
State of Louisiana
Louisiana Legislature and Legislation
Louisiana elections
Louisiana Tags, Louisiana news
Events
Buzz
RSS
Bayoubuzz videos
Louisiana Legislature 2018 Videos
Newsletter
Issues
Confederate monuments
John Bel Edwards
New Orleans
Mitch Landrieu
Louisiana legislature
Forums
Tag
Feeds
You are here:
Home
BB
New Orleans Louisiana
New Orleans News
New Orleans Mayor-elect Latoya Cantrell could lead Louisiana with transparency in government
Wednesday, 21 March 2018 14:44
New Orleans Mayor-elect Latoya Cantrell could lead Louisiana with transparency in government
Media Sources
font size
decrease font size
increase font size
Print
Email
Rate this item
1
2
3
4
5
(0 votes)
Read
34
times
Tweet
Published in
New Orleans News
Tagged under
LaToya Cantrell
Bobby Jindal
government transparency
Louisiana
Louisiana governor
Media Sources
BayoubuzzSteve
www.bayoubuzz.com
|
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Media Sources
Author Kathy Finn's voyage into Tom Benson: Man, Billionaire, Saint
Trump's double toil with trouble, off with McCabe, Tillerson's heads
BEWARE of Nancy Pelosi in Conor Lamb's clothing
Maness: Obama should get no credit for good economy, it's Trump
UNO POLL: Fortunato leads by 16 over Lopinto in Jefferson Parish Sheriff's race
Related items
Louisiana Gov. Edwards can lift voters' pessimism by moving towards right
in
Louisiana legislature
Maness agrees, Louisiana GOP in driver's seat to fix Fiscal Cliff, without Dems
in
Louisiana legislature
Liberal columnist wrong about Jindal's, Louisiana legislature's tax cuts, budget
in
Louisiana legislature
Sen. Kennedy: "Governor Edwards believes in more free stuff"
in
Louisiana legislature
Black Caucus Sen. Morrell says House GOP Trumpesque, pokes at Edwards too
in
Louisiana legislature
More in this category:
« Crouere: Mitch Landrieu presidential book tour is remarkably sad for New Orleans
Login to post comments
back to top
Advertisers/Sponsors
Dead Pelican
Bayoubuzz, New Orleans, Cloud
Christopher Tidmore
confederate monuments
credit card
Desiree Charbonnet
Donald Trump
Drew Brees
Eric Asher
Hurricane Katrina
Jeff Crouere
Jeff Landry
John Schroder
LaToya Cantrell
Louisiana
Michael Bagneris
Minnesota Vikings
Mitch Landrieu
New Orleans
New Orleans elections
New Orleans Mayor
New Orleans Mayor's election
New Orleans Mayor's race
New Orleans Saints
NFL
Notforsalenolacom PAC
Ray Nagin
Sidney torres
Tom Benson
Tropical storm Harvey
Troy Henry
Voice PAC