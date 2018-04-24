Port of New Orleans honors top 10 shippers, ocean carriers for its success

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) honored the top 10 shippers and ocean carriers that have contributed to Port NOLA’s success over the years during the 10th anniversary of the Cargo Connections Conference (CCC) on Monday, April 9, 2018.



“The Port of New Orleans values our relationships with all of our customers,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans President and CEO. “We are proud to recognize our partners who play vital roles in supporting Port NOLA’s success as a global gateway.”