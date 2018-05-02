Exposing New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the Confederate

Prior to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu making Confederate monuments the signature issue of his second term, there was no controversy. New Orleans citizens of all races rarely mentioned the Confederate statues and the Mayor did not include the issue in the platform for his re-election.

Landrieu was so unmoved by the issue that he voted for Confederate license plates when he was a member of the Louisiana Legislature. Supposedly a conversation with a Jazz musician, Wynton Marsalis, motivated Landrieu to change his mind.

His alleged epiphany on the issue does not ring true. What makes more sense is that Landrieu, a life-long politician, seized an opportunity in 2015. The murder of nine African American churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina by Dylan Roof, a white man pictured with the Confederate flag, created the right environment for Landrieu to declare war against his newfound enemy, the Confederacy.

Of course, after multiple court cases and $2 million in costs, Landrieu was eventually successful in removing four Confederate statues, leaving empty pedestals as reminders of his decision. His obsession with the monuments and the resulting publicity that it created helped mobilize an army of left wing activists and Antifa members to descend on New Orleans. They joined with a local group of monument opponents to demonize supporters of historic preservation as “Nazi scum.”

The activists that were ignited by Landrieu’s crusade against the Confederacy are not satisfied with the removal of just four monuments. They are still working for the removal of dozens of other statues, as well as changing the names of New Orleans streets and schools.

Sadly, some of the most unhinged activists not only want to organize protests at these sites, but they also want to deface or destroy the monuments. Over the past year, one of their frequent targets has become the statue of Charles Didier Dreux, the first Confederate soldier killed in the Civil War. It is located at the corner of North Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal Street in New Orleans.

In the past year, the statue has been vandalized twice. In January, the word “bigot” was painted on the statue and last June the nose was broken off by a hooligan who has not yet been apprehended. It should come as no surprise that yesterday the Dreux monument was spray painted with profanity and the head was covered with a hood. Again, no arrests were made even though police officers were reportedly in the vicinity.

These attacks against history are not limited to the Confederacy or to New Orleans. Several days ago, the home of U.S. President Andrew Jackson, The Hermitage, in Nashville, TN was vandalized. This marked the first time in the long history of The Hermitage that it was attacked.

All of this hate was initially unleashed by Mitch Landrieu, who created a divisive and unfortunate campaign against history. In the next few weeks and months, there will be more attacks on Confederate statues in New Orleans and throughout the country. The activists are emboldened by their success and they will not be stopping anytime soon.

As we examine the legacy of Mitch Landrieu, this effort at historical cleansing needs to be included. It is the reason that far left Democrats are considering Landrieu as a presidential candidate. It is also a reason why liberal journalists love Landrieu and always give him a platform to spew his self-serving rhetoric.

The cost of his egomaniacal campaign has been the support of many of his former supporters in New Orleans, who now see him for what he really is, a man willing to erase history and divide his city to further his political career.

