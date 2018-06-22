Irony: New Orleans City Council trashes Trump's zero tolerance policy

These images caused liberals throughout the country to become hysterical. Actor Peter Fonda made an online threat against the President’s 12-year old son. This caused Melania Trump to contact the Secret Service. Unfortunately, Fonda was not arrested and his Twitter account was not even suspended. This was quite a different reaction to the outrage that resulted from Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet. Barr lost her hit ABC show, Fonda is still promoting a movie that will premiere this weekend.

The latest attempt of the left to distract from the good economy has been the wall-to-wall media coverage of the “zero tolerance” border policy. Part of the policy included separating parents and children if they were apprehended trying to illegally cross the border.

Trump family members were not the only ones targeted by the left. This week, his Secretary of Homeland Security was harassed at a Mexican restaurant by protesters. This group accomplished their goal and forced her to leave the restaurant. The protesters were avowed socialists and were led by a paralegal working in the Department of Justice. Instead of the protest leader being fired, she congratulated herself on twitter by posting during the middle of the work day.

Nielsen did find any solace at home because protesters were camped out there as well. In front of her Alexandria, Virginia townhouse, protesters played audio clips of illegal immigrant children crying and chanted “no justice, no sleep.”

The hysterical left did not care that President Trump rescinded the policy and signed an executive order mandating that the family members remain together, but still in custody. They also did not care that President Obama had also kept illegal immigrant in separate facilities. In fact, there are plenty of photos confirming these policies. Ironically, some in the media have tried to contend that the photos were taken in the Trump administration.

Against the backdrop of this national debate, the New Orleans City Council decided to offer their opinion. Instead of using their council meeting to grow the local economy, fight government corruption, or deal with a myriad of local problems including crime and blight, the council members passed a resolution expressing their opposition to the President’s policy

This decision did not take much political courage for New Orleans is a very liberal city. In the last presidential election, only 15% of voters cast their presidential ballot for Donald Trump.

The rage against President Trump knows no bounds and has now been expressed at the New Orleans City Council. The irony is that it called for an end to the separation policy, which had already ended the day before. Nonetheless, the resolution allowed the New Orleans City Council to bash the Trump administration, which was the real goal in the first place.

