Vince Vance, Spud McConnell, Austin Badon, Conrad Appel punch it out Thursday

Louisiana is known for its legendary music, its politics, its culture and yes, it's comedic moments. On Thursday night, Politics with a Punch presents it all. Legendary musician and showman, Vince Vance will valiantly appear on stage along with actor, radio and TV host, Spud McConnell. McConnell along with his Dorignac commercials and other contributitons, put life into the legendary Huey Long. McConnell plays the former Louisiana governor and US Senator in a play featuring the iconic and famous powerful Louisiana politician.

"Punch" is known for its sharp political discussion and focus upon current events but with a mix of old New Orleans-area brew of culture and comedy. Along with legends McConnell and Vance are two politicos, Louisiana State Senator Conrad Appel and former State Representative and current candidate for clerk of court, Austin Badon.

Now, adding to the political comedy is hilarious comedian James Cusimano. Cusimano is one of the Politics with a Punch favorites. And, let's not forget the culture: On stage for the first time ever are Michelle Hirstius, author; illustrator and self-publisher along with Dee Dee Martin, owner of Fine Art Gallery and an Art Investor. How legendary New Orleans politics, culture and comedy can one get?

Here is how Jeff Crouere describes Thursday's Politics with a Punch:

Politics with a Punch is our local version of "Politically Incorrect." It started in 2002 and after more than 125 shows and 16 years, it has become a local political tradition. The show is jointly produced with Steve Sabludowsky of Bayoubuzz.com and it has grown into quite a success story. Punch is a fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in our city, state and nation. We place a premium on having a good time and expect plenty of laughs as we discuss the controversies and the outrageous antics of our local leaders and scoundrels.

As usual, we have picked an outstanding panel for Thursday night with some of our favorite All-Stars plus some exciting newcomers. This program will be the spectacular 2018 Election Kickoff Show for Politics with a Punch.



Check out the exceptional line-up of celebrities that have been selected for this New Orleans Political Comedy Tradition:

Hon. Conrad Appel

LA State Senator (R-Metairie)

Austin Badon

Former State Representative; Candidate for Clerk of Court

James Cusimano

Outstanding Comedian; Local Headliner; Punch Favorite

Michelle Hirstius

Author; Illustrator; Self Publisher

Dee Dee Martin

Owner of Fine Art Gallery; Art Investor

Spud McConnell

Award Winning Actor; TV & Radio Personality

Vince Vance

LA Music Hall of Fame Member; Bandleader; NOLA Legend



Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple. If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website: POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.

At Punch, we guarantee everyone will have a good time, and anyone who has attended one of our events can attest to that fact. For more information, call me at #504-669-6076. Thanks again for your support of Politics with a Punch. Without you and other friends, we could not have such successful events each and every month. Hope to see you this Thursday night at the EIFFEL SOCIETY!

Jeff Crouere Host, Politics with a Punch