New Orleans business supercharge with GNO Inc. Emerge, Facebook Community Boost

Louisiana business shorts: New Orleans is hosting two programs focusing upon business and entrepreneur leadership. On Today and tomorrow, the economic development organization for the region, GNO Inc. Next month, Facebook is coming to the region to help digitize the small business community, the Facebook way. Here are the particulars:

FACEBOOK COMING



In November last year, Facebook announced the launch of a new program to invest in small businesses across the country. The program, Community Boost, is designed to help small businesses grow and to give more people the digital skills they need to compete in the new economy. Facebook Community Boost will be visiting 30 cities this year and will be in New Orleans from August 7 to 9.



Today, we are announcing that registration is open for anyone who wants to come to Community Boost which kicks off on August 7 at River City Venues, 1380 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130. You can learn more about the event and register here: www.facebook.com/business/m/community-boost/neworleans



Why Louisiana? When Facebook heard that Louisiana wanted more digital skills training, it became a driving force behind why it was chosen to host Community Boost. A survey by Morning Consult of small businesses in Louisiana found:

Demand for digital skills: When we spoke to the Louisiana small business community about what are important factors when hiring employees, more than 8 in 10 (84%) said an individual's digital skills were important. When asked about where a candidate went to school, 6 in 10 (63%) said that was a factor. We're seeing in city after city that the future of work is changing and we know that companies like us have a role to play.

Value of social media: Louisiana small businesses also see social media as critical to their success. For example, nearly 7 in 10 (67%) small business workers in this state said that Facebook is important to running their business.

Growing with social media: The Louisiana small business community knows Facebook is essential to growing their businesses. More than 5 in 10 (52%) small businesses on Facebook say that it has helped them hire additional employees. More than 7 in 10 (75%) say that Facebook allows them to reach more customers outside their cities, states, and countries.

GNO INC EMERGE SUMMIT

For the second year, GNO, Inc will host the Emerge Summit, scheduled for July 26-27, 2018at the Ace Hotel New Orleans. Emerge Summit is a two-day conference for young professionals featuring an impressive line-up of speakers and a series of educational & thought-provoking sessions. The keynote speakers are Amelie Karam, Chicago based Millennial Specialist & Consultant, Dr. Laure Santos, Yale University Professor of Psychology and the university’s most popular course ever: The Science of Well-Being.



“Leadership matters. That is why “Leadership Development” is one of the formal long-term goals of GNO, Inc., and why we created the Emerge Summit,” said Michael Hecht, President & CEO at GNO, Inc. “Emerge Summit is about discovering and nurturing the next generation of leadership for Greater New Orleans - the young men and women who will stand on the shoulders of today’s leaders, and lift our region into the future.”



Speakers will discuss a variety of subject matters, including building and leading teams in the workplace, how millennials can distinguish themselves in the job market, communicating with seasoned professionals and positioning yourself for a promotion, how to align your career with your passion, and how to inspire others through authenticity and trust. More information on panels and speakers can be found here.



Over 300 young professionals are expected to attend. Young professionals interested in attending can registerhere. Registration is $65 and includes entry to The Millennials Awards which closes out the Summit on Friday, July 27.



On July 27, 2018 at the Ace Hotel New Orleans The Millennials Awards will celebrate its 6th year honoring dynamic young professionals – in eighteen award categories - who contribute to the community through public service, make significant strides in business sectors, or serve as cultural ambassadors. Awards finalists were selected by a panel of judges from over 200 submissions. Information on the 2018 finalists can be found here.



Media are invited to attend and cover the Emerge Summit free of charge. To register as media, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



Emerge Summit speakers include:

· Jeramey Anderson, Mississippi State Representative

· Robin Barnes, Singer and Songwriter, Move Ya Brass

· Stirling Barrett, KREWE

· Buddy Boe, River Parishes Tourist Commission

· Terrell Boynton, DXC Technology

· Jacqueline Brettner, Carver Darden

· Matthew Brichetto, Vintage Church

· John Cannon, Chevron

· Andrea Chen, Propeller

· Nicolas Cole, Author & Founder of Digital Press

· Amy Boyle Collins, Gambel Communications

· Barrett Conrad, CotingaSoft

· Courtney Davis-Herbert, Bart’s Office Inc.

· Charles Divins, NBC/WDSU 6

· Blair duQuesnay, Ritholtz Wealth Management

· Tommy Faucheux, The Dow Chemical Company

· Aaron Frumin, unCommon Construction

· Melissa Gibbs, Gibbs Construction

· Rachel Harris, 30|90 Marketing

· Lauren Haydel, Fleurty Girl

· Alanah Odums Hebert, American Civil Liberties Union [ACLU] of Louisiana

· Bryan Hodnett, DonahueFavret

· Quinnie Jenkins, Southwest Airlines

· Amelie Karam, Millennial Expert, Speaker & Consultant

· Gavin Langston, Pan-American Life Insurance Group

· Frank Loria, Personnel Consulting Group

· Danielle Frances Martin, St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation

· Tallie Merritt, FSC Interactive

· Marina Manzanares, Metairie Bank

· Wesley Palmisano, Palmisano

· Stephanie Powell, Young Leadership Council [YLC]

· Brandon Rapp, B. Rapp and Associates

· Courtney Richard, Anchor36 Trucking & Logistics

· Dr. Laurie Santos, Yale University

· Sam Senter, Officer – New Orleans Police Department

· Mary Sheffield, Detroit City Council President Pro-Tempore

· Allen Square, Square Button

· Aaron Vogel, District Donuts Sliders Brew

· Rick Ward, III, Louisiana State Senator

· Flynn Zaiger, Online Optimism



Visit the event website to learn more: www.emergesummit.co