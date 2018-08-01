Morial's Urban League, Facebook partner, New Orleans hosts digital skills event

Facebook will offer in-person training at the Facebook Community Boost in New Orleans Aug. 7-9, so that individuals and small business owners can learn the digital marketing skills they need to advance in their careers and grow their businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to be trained on Facebook tools including Business Pages, Messenger, Instagram and more, to help them connect with customers and best manage a digital presence. Following the training, all participants will be granted access to free online support to build upon these learnings.

“Facebook wants to help more people benefit from the opportunities being created by technology," said Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. "That’s why we made a commitment to train 1 million people and small businesses across the country in digital skills by 2020. We're honored to do this work in partnership with the National Urban League who will help us reach the underserved communities who need it most. Together we’re offering two trainings a year at thirteen National Urban League locations in cities nationwide. They’re also joining us as an advisor to help us create more opportunities for small businesses from underserved communities. We’re grateful to partner with such an effectivecivil rights organization helping change lives for the better.”

“This partnership with Facebook perfectly encapsulates the focus of our mission on the intersection between digital technology and economic opportunity,” National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial said. “The theme of our conference is ‘Save our Cities: Powering the Digital Revolution,’ and empowering our entrepreneurs through the use of digital tools is a great example of how to make that happen.”