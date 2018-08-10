New Orleans crime scenes are frequent city landmarks with shootings

New Orleans is in a battle to stay afloat as it deals with major street crime, inept public officials, and a dysfunctional criminal justice system where even federal officials can no longer be trusted. Author James Lee Burke writes about this corruption and dysfunction in his novel Last Car to Elysian Fields. “One of the most beautiful cities in the Western hemisphere was killed three times, and not just by forces of nature.”

The Queen City of the South is under siege. No, not from hurricanes. This time, the siege is from within. New Orleans is known as the city that care forgot. But it’s been hard to let the good times roll in the Big Easy when the dice keep coming up snake eyes.

New Orleans is a city that for years has had the highest per capita murder rate in the nation, where multiple killings often happen on a daily basis, a town that is rated as one of the five most dangerous cities in the world. But even with such a reputation, it was hard to fathom the recent crime wave that attacked the Crescent City. Recently, in just two weeks, 39 people have been shot, including 4 children. Over 22 shootings in just a few weeks; a war zone. Such violence goes beyond the street shootings that seem to happen almost daily in New Orleans. When a gunman indiscriminately fires into a crowd, it’s an act of terrorism.

Many crimes go unreported out of the sense of frustration that nobody will do anything about it anyway. Recently, a young relative of mine was walking uptown from the French Quarter. Just across Canal, in one of the busier sections of the city, a man steps out of nowhere and without rhyme or reason, punches him in the face. In an instant, my relative had become a victim of the “knockout game,” a brutal ritual where street thugs approach an innocent bystander and try, in one blow, to knock him out. He suffered a concussion and had his jaw wired shut for weeks. This type of street violence seems to happen all the time.

Drug deals gone bad play a major role in a majority of the killings according to the New Orleans Police Department. The city is a cesspool of illegal drug activity in many neighborhoods, even in broad daylight. Recently, I watched the Tom Cruise movie “Jack Reacher: Never go Back,” that was made in the Crescent City. A local drug dealer tells Cruise: “More s--t in the streets of New Orleans then they make in Afghanistan.”

City officials are reportedly asking for state and federal help, and for good reason.

After Katrina, the governor sent in 300 hundred national guard troops to maintain order. And this time, the current governor needs to send in a lot more. Recently, the governor of Colorado committed more than 600 guardsmen to help feed cattle whose welfare had been threatened by blizzards. If you can bring in that many guardsmen for cattle, the state should be willing to do that amount and more for its people.

Some might argue that the presence of soldiers on the streets will dampen tourism. Not so in my opinion. After Katrina, I hosted a daily radio program in New Orleans and was out each evening for walks and to meet friends for dinner. National guardsmen were prominent throughout the downtown area, and we all felt much safer because of their presence. I was in the Louisiana National Guard for 12 years, and I can tell you it would be good training for our guardsman. So turn loose the National Guard Governor, to give a good level of comfort to the millions of tourists who help drive the state’s economy.

New Orleans can be either a unique place to live and work, or it can slowly drift into the cosmos due to a justified fear of crime. There’s a fight to keep the bright, dynamic young leadership in the city and be an integral force in molding the future of New Orleans. But it all begins with feeling safe, doesn’t it? And right now, the Crescent City has a long, long way to go.

Peace and Justice

Jim Brown

