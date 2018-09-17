Monday, 17 September 2018 10:07

Fried Chicken, New Orleans-area politicos, Saints football, music legends crossing the road

punch20 4Question: What do you get when a Fried Chicken, two New Orleans City Councilpersons, a Louisiana State legislator, a Jefferson Parish Coroner, a New Orleans music and TV personality and a New Orleans TV sports commentator cross the road?

Answer: You'll have to check it out Thursday night at Politics with a Punch.

After all, with mid-term elections in the air, and footballs flying around the dome, and chicken frying becoming a New Orleans fall festival, and with  local politics always percolating and crime in the street always in the news, what’s more is there to do?

Get thee to Politics with a Punch, Thursday night for a thriller diller of a program. Here’s the outstanding panel of politicos, promoters, pundits and personalities. You will want to get your ticket nows.


Dr. Gerry  Cvitanovich

Jefferson Parish Coroner; Ochsner Urgent Care Officer 

Bernie Cyrus

Author, Band Leader, Music Executive, Media Personality   

Hon. Joseph Giarrusso   

NOLA Council Member, District A

Fletcher Mackel 

Award Winning Sports Anchor and Reporter, WDSU-TV 

    Hon. Kristin Palmer    

NOLA Council Member, District C 

Cleveland Spears   

CEO Spears Group; Founder of Fried Chicken Festival

Hon. Polly Thomas 

LA State Rep. (R-Metairie); Chair of JP GOP Exec. Comm. 

Robyn Walensky

Author, Journalist; Former NOLA Radio Host &  TV Reporter

TONIGHT: SPECIAL WEBINAR WITH JIM BROWN AND BERNIE PINSONAT--GET YOUR TICKETS

 

Politics with a Punch is a New Orleans-area favorite founded by Jeff Crouere and yours truly.

Politics with a Punch is held monthly on stage before a live audience. It is our own local version of “Politically Incorrect.” It is a fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in our city, state and nation.

Join us for another unforgettable edition of Politics with a Punch. We place a premium on having a good time and expect plenty of laughs as we discuss the controversies and the outrageous antics of our local leaders and scoundrels. Our shows take place at the Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans. This is an outstanding venue that has recently been renovated and offers fabulous amenities. Convenient valet parking is offered to our patrons in front of this gorgeous venue.

Doors open at >6 p.m. for Happy Hour, networking and dinner. So be sure to come early to enjoy the delicious dining options prepared by the staff at the Eiffel Society. The show begins at 8 p.m. As usual, we have assembled another outstanding panel for our  2018 Election Countdown Show set for Thursday night September 20.

It will include some of our favorite all-stars plus a few exciting newcomers. This program will be another entertaining Politics with a Punch, a New Orleans Political Comedy Tradition. Check out our stellar panel of local celebrities and politicians:

