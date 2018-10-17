Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:56

New Orleans, a top worldwide winter wonderland for tourists

New Orleans, one of the top winter wonderlands, worldwide?

Sounds like a tourism snowjob if i ever heard one. But wait. In one great sense, It's true. 

 

US News & World Report has ranked New Orleans the #4 Best Winter Vacation in the World.  The magazine bases its ranking 50% on “User Score” and 50% on their editors’ score, across a number of factors (Sights, Culture, People, Food, Shopping, Family, Nightlife, Adventure, Romance, Value and Accessibility).

Writes US News & World Report: “New Orleans is known for its European-style architecture, mouth-watering Creole cuisine and all-around good-time vibes. And as its backbone is music: Jazz, blues, rock 'n' roll and Zydeco tunes ooze from every city crevice…”

The Top Winter Vacations in the World are:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Rome
  3. Jackson Hole
  4. New Orleans
  5. Phuket
  6. St. Lucia
  7. Jasper National Park
  8. US Virgin Islands
  9. Rio de Janeiro
  10. Whistler

Don't believe it? Check it out

(Courtesy to GNOINc)

