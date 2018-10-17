New Orleans, a top worldwide winter wonderland for tourists

Sounds like a tourism snowjob if i ever heard one. But wait. In one great sense, It's true.

New Orleans, one of the top winter wonderlands, worldwide?

US News & World Report has ranked New Orleans the #4 Best Winter Vacation in the World. The magazine bases its ranking 50% on “User Score” and 50% on their editors’ score, across a number of factors (Sights, Culture, People, Food, Shopping, Family, Nightlife, Adventure, Romance, Value and Accessibility).

Writes US News & World Report: “New Orleans is known for its European-style architecture, mouth-watering Creole cuisine and all-around good-time vibes. And as its backbone is music: Jazz, blues, rock 'n' roll and Zydeco tunes ooze from every city crevice…”

The Top Winter Vacations in the World are:

Hawaii Rome Jackson Hole New Orleans Phuket St. Lucia Jasper National Park US Virgin Islands Rio de Janeiro Whistler

Don't believe it? Check it out

(Courtesy to GNOINc)