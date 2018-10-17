New Orleans, a top worldwide winter wonderland for tourists

US News & World Report has ranked New Orleans the #4 Best Winter Vacation in the World. The magazine bases its ranking 50% on “User Score” and 50% on their editors’ score, across a number of factors (Sights, Culture, People, Food, Shopping, Family, Nightlife, Adventure, Romance, Value and Accessibility).
-
Icon emerges as New Orleans pols step into Zahn, Nike fussIcon emerges as New Orleans pols step into Zahn, Nike fuss
-
September: Louisiana residents get half-price at National World War II MuseumSeptember: Louisiana residents get half-price at National World War II Museum
Writes US News & World Report: “New Orleans is known for its European-style architecture, mouth-watering Creole cuisine and all-around good-time vibes. And as its backbone is music: Jazz, blues, rock 'n' roll and Zydeco tunes ooze from every city crevice…”
The Top Winter Vacations in the World are:
- Hawaii
- Rome
- Jackson Hole
- New Orleans
- Phuket
- St. Lucia
- Jasper National Park
- US Virgin Islands
- Rio de Janeiro
- Whistler
Don't believe it? Check it out
(Courtesy to GNOINc)