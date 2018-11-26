Get Holiday Punched, Wednesday at Politics with a Punch in New Orleans

There is always time to get “Punched”

For those recovering from Turkey stuffed with family invasions, Black Friday’s, Cyber Monday’s and who looking for some sanity, albeit brief until Christmas and Hanukkah start spreading good cheer and gifts, you’re in luck.

Breaking with tradition for the first time in 17 years, that Louisiana and New Orleans favorite, Politics with a Punch will be hosting a holiday special, Wednesday, November 28. Punch has been held on Thursday evenings ever since the first show at le Chat Noir, going all the way back to the turn of the century.

This show, as the dozens of others before it will showcase the best talents in the world of politics, the arts, comedy, sports and the media. Here is the panel:

Ro Brown, Veteran Sportscaster, UNO Athletic Department Christy Marino, Outstanding Comedian; Local Headliner Mikko, Award Winning Actor; Comedian, Playwright Tim Morris, Columnist; Times Picayune and Nola.Com John Osterlind, Morning Radio Host, Bayou 95.7 FM Bernie Pinsonat, Pollster, Consultant and Political Analyst Hon. John Schroder, State Treasurer of Louisiana

Politics with a Punch is held at the The Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the event begins at 8 p.m. Attendees can purchase dinner and/or drinks before the program.

The political comedy is the brainchild of Stephen Sabludowky, attorney and publisher of Bayoubuzz.com and of Ringisde Politics’s Jeff Crouere.

Crouere serves as the program’s host and emcee.