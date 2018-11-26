 

 

Monday, 26 November 2018 09:07

Get Holiday Punched, Wednesday at Politics with a Punch in New Orleans

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

punch holiday 1

For those recovering from Turkey stuffed with family invasions, Black Friday’s, Cyber Monday’s and who looking for some sanity, albeit brief until Christmas and Hanukkah start spreading good cheer and gifts, you’re in luck.

There is always time to get “Punched”

 

Breaking with tradition for the first time in 17 years, that Louisiana and New Orleans favorite, Politics with a Punch will be hosting a holiday special, Wednesday, November 28. Punch has been held on Thursday evenings ever since the first show at le Chat Noir, going all the way back to the turn of the century.

This show, as the dozens of others before it will showcase the best talents in the world of politics, the arts, comedy, sports and the media.  Here is the panel: 

Ro Brown, Veteran Sportscaster, UNO Athletic Department

Christy Marino, Outstanding Comedian; Local Headliner

Mikko, Award Winning Actor; Comedian, Playwright

Tim Morris, Columnist; Times Picayune and Nola.Com

John Osterlind, Morning Radio Host, Bayou 95.7 FM

Bernie Pinsonat, Pollster, Consultant and Political Analyst

Hon. John Schroder, State Treasurer of Louisiana

Politics with a Punch is held at the The Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the event begins at 8 p.m.  Attendees can purchase dinner and/or drinks before the program.

The political comedy is the brainchild of Stephen Sabludowky, attorney and publisher of Bayoubuzz.com and of Ringisde Politics’s Jeff Crouere.

Crouere serves as the program’s host and emcee.

Read 50 times
Published in New Orleans News
Tagged under
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky

Related items

More in this category: « Welcome to Sanctuary City, New Orleans, Feel at Home
back to top

Our Past Webinars

allee 5


bern jim3 2


buisson elections4 1

 

 

cherv james williams 3

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1