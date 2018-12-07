Louisiana biz shorts: NOLA Christmas, IAEE, New Orleans technology praised

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) celebrates its 90th Anniversary during Expo! Expo!, IAEE’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition 2018 in New Orleans, December 11-13. Known as the “show for shows,” this meeting attracts the owners, executives, directors and managers from companies and associations that organize many of the largest exhibitions around the world. This three-day event is expecting 2,400 attendees, representing 35 countries, made up of trade show organizers, event planners and decision makers, with the potential to bring future business and millions of dollars in economic impact to New Orleans.

The exhibition industry contributes $91 billion to the US GDP annually. IAEE promotes this value through the Exhibitions Mean Business campaign, an industry-wide advocacy initiative that exemplifies the positive impact that these industry meetings have on local economies and infrastructure. These exhibitions and meetings are economic drivers that help generate revenue for major projects – like the updated Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Major industry shows, such as Expo! Expo!, are vital to the continued growth of New Orleans and encourage additional exhibitions and meetings to come to our city, which heightens exposure and investment, benefitting not only the events industry, but all members of the community.

Organized in 1928, IAEE is the leading association for the global exhibition industry. Today, IAEE represents more than 11,000 individuals in 35 countries who conduct and support exhibitions around the world. With a SOLD OUT exhibit floor, IAEE has the largest show floor in 17 years and 2nd largest overall.

Expo! Expo! last convened in New Orleans in 2010. This year’s event is expected to have a direct economic impact of more than $3.5 million.

NOLA ChristmasFest Returns

(New Orleans) – December is here and NOLA ChristmasFest is less than three weeks away from opening its doors to families from across the U.S. This year’s fest is bigger than ever with an additional­­­­­­­­ 35,000 square feet of activities, rides and games. The festival, in its sixth year, opens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 20th in Hall H at the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Convention Center.

New attractions include the the debut of Breakfast with Santa; Bouncy, billed as “the World’s Tallest Snowman;” and Snowzilla, Jr., providing attendees with a thrilling slide down a 90’ ramp. Other attractions such as polar golf, curling games, and a step-inside snowglobe for selfie photos will also be added toNOLA ChristmasFest. The expanded floorplan increases the size of the festival to more than 325,000 square feet and will provide ample space for rides, ice skating, craft areas, entertainment, family gatherings, birthday parties and corporate events.

NOLA Christmasfest is still home to the New Orleans area’s only real ice skating rink and ice slides, holiday characters, amusement rides, themed inflatables, arts and crafts, and much more inside the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center along the Mississippi Riverfront. A walk-thru Gingerbread House, Kringle Carousel, Winter Whirl, Snowball Fight Area, Snowy Summit Climbing Wall, gingerbread creations and other favorites will all be back under one roof at this year’s NOLA ChristmasFest. Also returning this year are keepsake photos with Santa (available for purchase through 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve), face painting, edible cookie decorating, food and drink, and a selection of holiday gifts available for purchase.

Another new addition this year is half-off admission on Fridays for military service members and first responders. Any military service members and first responders who bring their official, valid ID will receive a discounted entry of just $10 for tickets purchased at the door on Fridays. This special offer may not be combined with other discounts and may not be extended to family members or guests.

NOLA ChristmasFest will be open every day from 11 am until 9 pm, December 20-31, including special hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Last year, nearly 45,000 visitors from across the country enjoyed the Christmas festivities.

Convenient, nearby parking will be available for visitors and locals alike, and visitors are encouraged to take advantage of very affordable Papa Noel hotel rates to enhance their holiday stays. For more information, please visitwww.nolachristmasfest.com.

NOLA TECH TO WATCH

From Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO INC.

In a recent report published by real estate firm CBRE, the “2018 TECH-30,” New Orleans was named as one of the “Next Top 10 Tech Markets to Watch.” In naming New Orleans to this list, CBRE writes, “as tech firms seek innovative and creative cultures to attract and retain talent, they are expanding into secondary and tertiary markets. These 10 markets have a growing tech industry and affordable business costs – a compelling alternative to larger, pricier markets.” The top 10 markets include: