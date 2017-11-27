Discuss Louisiana's Looziana Political Cartoon, Fred Mulhearn, Facebook Live

If you want a taste of modern Louisiana-political history, Tuesday's Bayoubuzz's Facebook and Twitter Live interview with Fred Mulhearn is the place to get your higher education.

Mulhern, who previously published "Life in Louisiana" has compiled over 300 of his Louisiana political cartoons in a new paper-back book, "Looziana Political Cartoons, the Best of Fred Mulhearn". He will discuss the historical background of some of his celebrated humorous artworks.

If you've been featured in one of Mulhearn's cartoons. His offerings showcase the foibles of John Kennedy, David Vitter, Bill Cassidy, Kathleen Blanco, Edwin Edwards, Bobby Jindal, Buddy Roemer, David Duke, John Bel Edwards and so many more figures who have left their mark on the state's most popular export--political controversy.

Mulhearn's editorial cartoons have been published in Louisiana papers including The Advocate.

Looziana Political Cartoon starts with the early years, 1980 to 1987 and ends with 2017 Partisanship and a Fiscal Cliff.

You can watch the Facebook and Twitter Live program and on Bayoubuzz.com, starting at 4 PM. A phone number will appear on the video screen and interested parties can call in to ask questions or to comment. Or, participants can comment on Facebook and Twitter.