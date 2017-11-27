Gov. Edwards, Pew Charitable Trusts--Criminal Justice Reform event streamed online

Tomorrow, Gov. John Bel Edwards and officials from Louisiana will travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in a criminal justice reform event organized by The Pew Charitable Trusts. While there, the governor will also attend a national Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) board meeting, of which, the governor is a member.
In addition to the governor, the following Louisiana public officials active in advancing criminal justice reform in Louisiana will participate in the Pew event:
- Natalie LaBorde, deputy assistant secretary, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections
- Louisiana state Rep. Tanner Magee
- Craig Webre, sheriff, Lafourche Parish, Louisiana
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017
Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room G-11
Click here to stream live online.
Louisiana has the highest imprisonment rate in the nation, but that is expected to change as a result of comprehensive reform legislation signed into law this summer. Through a bipartisan effort, state leaders adopted a package of innovative, evidence-based approaches to reducing recidivism and incarceration, such as steering less serious offenders away from prison, strengthening alternatives to prison and jail, and removing barriers to success during re-entry into society.
JAG is a nationwide non-profit program that has helped more than one million young people facing difficult challenges earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree, successfully receive post-secondary education, and find meaningful employment. So far, the governor has expanded the JAG program in Louisiana to 123 schools.
The governor will return to Louisiana o