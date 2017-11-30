Is Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, taking on Trump like he did Governors Blanco, Jindal?

It appears that Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is beginning to show the type of independence that made him popular when he was State Treasurer. Despite substantial bombarding of ads over the airwaves urging voters to support President Donald Trump’s judicial nominee, Kyle Duncan, he opted not to do so. But, it might be some of the questions he asked that gives rise to his current departure of voting along party lines, particularly, supporting President Trump.

As a Democrat, Kennedy took on Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco after the devastations of Katrina on the issue of the budget. After he became a Republican right before running for US Senate (and losing in a relatively tight race) against then-Democrat Incumbent Senator Mary Landrieu, he was a constant thorn in the side of then-Presidential hopeful and fellow Republican Governor Bobby Jindal at the height of the governor’s popularity. Again, the issue was Louisiana’s budget and Jindal’s use of smoke and mirrors.

Last fall, he won the US Senate race in a virtual landslide win with the help of then-president-elect, Donald Trump.

He has frequently praised the President on talk radio and in other media comments.

But, perhaps the tide is turning, at least, on the part of the Judicial Appointments.

During Wednesday’s hearing, he questioned two nominees, Duncan and fellow appeals-court nominee, David Stras:

Sen. Kennedy: “Now, let me ask you a couple, these are not trick questions, and if you can give me a number or yea or nay, there's a couple of things I've got to get out of the record, to get, get, get, out of the way, they may seem weird to you, but based on some of the past nominees that have come before you, I feel that i need to ask Mr. Justice, have you ever blogged anonymously, anonymously or otherwise, in support of the Ku Klus Klan. Mr. Stras: No i have not Sen. Kennedy: Mr. Duncan? Mr. Duncan: No Senator Sen. Kennedy: ok. um, Mr. Justice, have you ever described a child as part of Satan's plan Mr. Stras: no I have not Mr. Duncan: No Senator Sen. Kennedy: ok. Mr. Justice, have you ever called a Supreme Court Justice, living or dead, sitting or retired, a prostitute Mr. Stras: I have not, Senator Mr. Duncan: No, Senator Sen. Kennedy: Ok.”

So, what gives? Why question the two nominees about the KKK, Satan or judicial prostitution? Did any of these men engaged in any of these questionable behaviors? Why would a freshman Senator from Louisiana, who is being the top candidate for Louisiana governor to take on Democrat John Bel Edwards, should Kennedy want to do so, questioning Donald Trump’s pick about the Klan, the devil or prostitutes? Doesn’t the Senator know how popular Trump is in these necks of the woods?

The answer to the final question? Yes, he does. But something has irked him to stand up to the President, just as he stood up to the then, powerful Louisiana governors.

Slate appears to have hit on the possible answer.