Ochsner, LED offer Medical Assistant training for Jefferson Parish job ops

If so, Ochsner Health System, Jefferson Parish and Louisiana Workforce Commission might have the opportunity for you:

If you live in Jefferson Parish, do you have the heart to learn how to be a Medical Assitant (MA) in the area of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Phlebotomy and EKG?

Ochsner Health System, Jefferson Parish and the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) recently announced plans to expand Ochsner’s Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in Jefferson Parish. The program, which will host its first session in January 2018, is tuition-free and open to Jefferson Parish residents ages 18 and over through funding provided by the LWC. January 2018 session enrollment is now open.

Launched in New Orleans in 2013, the six-month MA Training Program, beginning January 29, 2018, features accelerated classroom, clinical and on-the-job training and addresses both the need for Certified MAs and to build additional career pathways. The program includes certification training for students in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Phlebotomy and EKG.

All interested applicants are required to attend one of two informational sessions open to the public on Monday, December 11, 2017.

What: Become a Medical Assistant at Ochsner Health System—Info Session

When: Monday, December 11, 2017

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. OR 6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. *must attend one session*

Where: Hazel Hurst Community Center

1121 Causeway Blvd.

Jefferson, La. 70121

Applications for the MA Training Program are due Friday, December 15, 2017 in the Jefferson American Job Center in Metairie (1801 Airline Drive, Ste. F) or Gretna (1900 Lafayette Street) by 4:00 p.m. The Jefferson American Job Center will recruit applicants for clinical MA training, located in the Shrewsbury Community in East Jefferson.

To be eligible to apply, the applicant must have a high school diploma or equivalency, successful completion of drug screen and criminal background check and ability to commit to the six-month program. After successfully completing the program and hiring requirements, 100 percent of graduates will have the opportunity to interview for positions and 75 percent or more will be hired as a full-time MA at one of Ochsner’s Health Centers in the Southeast Louisiana area.

Currently, Ochsner employs more than 700 MAs, all playing an increasingly important role in healthcare delivery. These professionals are typically the first and last to see a patient, taking vitals and relaying patients’ concerns to the physician before circling back at the end of the appointment to take questions and schedule follow-ups.

Since its inception, more than 100 individuals have completed the MA Training Program, with 94 percent currently employed at Ochsner today. All Ochsner MAs also receive additional MA training after they are hired to further develop their skills and increase their scope of practice.

To apply for Ochsner’s MA Training Program, please visit one of Jefferson Community Action Partnership’s Community Centers (1900 Lafayette St., Gretna, La. 70053 or 1801 Airline Drive, Suite F, Metairie, La. 70001) Monday-Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. For additional information or questions on Ochsner’s MA Training Program, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call LWC at 985-783-5090 or 985-331-3795.

*All Jefferson Parish residents interested in applying for the MA Training Program must be ages 18 or over and meet CSBG- 2017 Low Income Guidelines in order to qualify.