Governor Edwards rebukes AG Jeff Landry on criminal justice reform, too

He, too, has been critical of the state’s criminal justice reform efforts.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has warned Landry to stop the fear mongering and to learn the facts about the program before speaking out.

“During the year-long public discussion on criminal justice reform and the entire 2017 Regular Legislative Session where bills were debated, the Attorney General did not participate or make recommendations in a single discussion related to the changes being proposed,” Edwards has said.

So with U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who apparently also has his eye on the governor’s office, maybe he was just trying to keep pace with Landry by making his recent comments about the program.