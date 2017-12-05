Tuesday, 05 December 2017 10:56

Governor Edwards rebukes AG Jeff Landry on criminal justice reform, too

Written by
by Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

Keeping up with AG Landry?
 It’s no secret that Attorney General Jeff Landry has his eyes set on the governor’s office (Read: Senator Kennedy jockeying for governor run with Governor Edwards, reform slam?)

 

He, too, has been critical of the state’s criminal justice reform efforts.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has warned Landry to stop the fear mongering and to learn the facts about the program before speaking out.
“During the year-long public discussion on criminal justice reform and the entire 2017 Regular Legislative Session where bills were debated, the Attorney General did not participate or make recommendations in a single discussion related to the changes being proposed,” Edwards has said.
So with U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who apparently also has his eye on the governor’s office, maybe he was just trying to keep pace with Landry by making his recent comments about the program.

Lou Gehrig Burnett

Lou Gehrig Burnett is the publisher of Fax-Net, a North-Louisiana newsletter.

www.faxnetupdate.com/

