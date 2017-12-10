The United States possesses limited monetary resources with an enormous debt, numerous national and international obligations and the increase of national disasters such as massive floods, fires, and hurricanes. The country also has major infrastructure problems--overburdened with outdated roads and bridges, water systems, airports and other facilities that have played significant roles in making this country, the world leader.

At the time of so many competing national needs, what might be the future of the ever-so-vital Louisiana coast?

States particularly Louisiana which also needs federal assistance to take its own aging infrastructure problems, serve a critical role serving the rest of the nation—in our case, in large part, due to the Mississippi River flowing into the Gulf Coast. Yet, all of us are mindful of the other national obligations which often receive more media attention and national focus than the rapid erosion of our valuable coast.

For years, Louisiana has been working on its Coastal Master Plan. One of the architects of that plan, during Governor Bobby Jindal’s administration, was Garret Graves, who then served as head of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. Today, he is the Congressman from the Sixth Congressional District of Louisiana.

Congressman Graves plays a significant role in ensuring our national needs are met as earlier this year, he was selected to be Chairman of House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment, of which the Louisiana coast restoration falls within its jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, December 13, 2017, Bayoubuzz.com will hold a special Facebook Live event with Congressman Graves to discuss this critical national transportation and infrastructure challenge and the substantial role the Louisiana coast plays in satisfying those competitive obligations requiring focus and federal dollars.

The Congressman will be interviewed by Jimmy Frederick, Communications Director of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, which organization is participating as a co-sponsor of the Facebook Live discussion. Also, assisting the Facebook Live Event with Congressman Garret Graves is the Restore the Mississippi River Delta which will be hosting the video stream for the benefit of its almost-90,000 followers.

This special event will be streamed live on the various platforms listed below including Bayoubuzz.com:

Facebook Pages of Stephen Sabludowsky, Attorney and Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com, Restore the Mississippi River Delta, the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana and Congressman Garret Graves.

Viewers are welcome to comment online during the program or ask questions underneath the Facebook Live video streams. We hope to include some of your comments and questions during our program.

