Congressman Garret Graves--CRCL interview Wednesday about Louisiana Coast, US infrastructure Featured

graves fblive event 1At the time of so many competing national needs, what might be the future of the ever-so-vital Louisiana coast?

The United States possesses limited monetary resources with an enormous debt, numerous national and international obligations and the increase of national disasters such as massive floods, fires, and hurricanes. The country also has major infrastructure problems--overburdened with outdated roads and bridges, water systems, airports and other facilities that have played significant roles in making this country, the world leader.

 States particularly Louisiana which also needs federal assistance to take its own aging infrastructure problems, serve a critical role serving the rest of the nation—in our case, in large part, due to the Mississippi River flowing into the Gulf Coast. Yet, all of us are mindful of the other national obligations which often receive more media attention and national focus than the rapid erosion of our valuable coast.

For years, Louisiana has been working on its Coastal Master Plan.  One of the architects of that plan, during Governor Bobby Jindal’s administration, was Garret Graves, who then served as head of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. Today, he is the Congressman from the Sixth Congressional District of Louisiana.

Congressman Graves plays a significant role in ensuring our national needs are met as earlier this year, he was selected to be Chairman of House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment, of which the Louisiana coast restoration falls within its jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, December 13, 2017, Bayoubuzz.com will hold a special Facebook Live event with Congressman Graves to discuss this critical national transportation and infrastructure challenge and the substantial role the Louisiana coast plays in satisfying those competitive obligations requiring focus and federal dollars.  

Click on this link or immediately below to go to the Facebook Live Event
The Congressman will be interviewed by Jimmy Frederick, Communications Director of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, which organization is participating as a co-sponsor of the Facebook Live discussion.   Also, assisting the Facebook Live Event with Congressman Garret Graves is the Restore the Mississippi River Delta which will be hosting the video stream for the benefit of its almost-90,000 followers.

This special event will be streamed live on the various platforms listed below including Bayoubuzz.com:

Facebook Pages of Stephen Sabludowsky, Attorney and Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com, Restore the Mississippi River Delta, the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana and Congressman Garret Graves.

Viewers are welcome to comment online during the program or ask questions underneath the Facebook Live video streams. We hope to include some of your comments and questions during our program.

Over the past six years, Bayoubuzz has engaged in literally hundreds of online video events.  We have been a world leader in developing and employing online video conferencing and streaming processes such as Facebook Live using it for news events and discussions, and special events.  Some of those events have involved Erin Brady, Miss Universe 2014, PBS Genealogy Roadshow, interviews with statewide political personalities such as then-Treasurer John Kennedy, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain and so many more.

Please watch our video promo above. If you would like to be notified in advance so you can watch the live event, please click "attend" on the Facebook Live Event.  Also, do please share with others so they can watch and participate.  Thank you.

Republican Congressman Garret Graves says we must get Louisiana coast right, or else 

Why is the Louisiana coast is so critical to America?

