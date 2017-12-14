Louisiana Governor Edwards comments on Medicaid contract approvals, Edmonson audit

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has released two statements today, one concerning the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget and the second concerning the Louisiana legislative audit of former State Police Mike Edmonson.

The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget voted to extend what the governor considers to be "critical managed care organization contracts governing the administration of health care in Louisiana". Edwards said that this was the fourth committee hearing on the matter.

The House Republicans had blocked $15.4 billion in Medicaid managed-care contract extensions.

“Today is a good day for the people of Louisiana, particularly for the 1.6 million Louisianans whose access to health care was in the balance leading up to today’s vote in the Joint Budget Committee. While it seems to me that the approval process became unnecessarily mired in political gridlock, I am very grateful for the good judgment shown by the committee today and for the leadership of Chairman Eric Lafleur in particular. The state can now move forward with the important work of ensuring access to healthcare for Louisianans who were counting on us to get this right.”

EDMONSON

The Louisiana legislative auditor has released a report concerning alleged lavish expenditure by the former Superintendent of the State Police, Edmonson, who is calling for an investigation into the release of the report.

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the findings of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report into the Louisiana State Police:

“I have welcomed this investigation from the beginning and instructed the Louisiana State Police to fully cooperate. The Legislative Auditor's report uncovered some troubling findings and serious problems with past abuses of power from its previous leader who left his post in March. I believe that public servants must always hold themselves to the highest ethical standards. That being said, our men and women of the State Police are honorable public servants who do a tremendous job protecting the citizens of Louisiana, often under very dangerous circumstances. Through the leadership of Col. Kevin Reeves, who took the helm of this department in March of this year, the department has already taken significant steps to restore public trust and accountability. Col. Reeves is one of the finest individuals I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and I am confident that he is already leading the State Police in a new, positive direction.”