New Orleans, Baton Rouge in soup for jobs and healthy lifestyles

WalletHub compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on 34 key indicators of an active lifestyle. It's data set ranges from average monthly fitness-club fee to bike score to share of physically inactive adults.
-
Edwards, officials dedicate Center for Coastal & Deltaic Solutions completion in Baton RougeLouisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, officials dedicate Center for Coastal & Deltaic Solutions completion in Baton Rouge
-
Groundbreaking for The Higgins Hotel and Conference Center at World War II Museum in New OrleansGroundbreaking for The Higgins Hotel and Conference Center at World War II Museum in New Orleans--World War II Museum
New Orleans ranks 53rd while Baton Rouge ranks 70th.
Leading the pack for its active lifestyle are Chicago followed by Portland Oregon and San Francisco California.
In separate Wallet Hub study, job seekers in New Orleans and Shreveport Louisiana might get plenty exercise as they pound the pavement. New Orleans was listed 6th from the bottom, Shreveport, dead last. Baton Rouge, hit the 101st spot. By comparison, Chandler, Scottsdale, Peoria and Gilbert Arizona made the top five cities for job seekers.