New Orleans, Baton Rouge in soup for jobs and healthy lifestyles

lifestyle foodIf you seek a job and a healthy lifestyle environment, New Orleans and Baton Rouge might not be the place for you.

In a new data study for the New Year, New Orleans and Baton Rouge, two Louisiana cities who are known for their Fat Tuesday's, and rich foods might need to do a lot more pumping.

 

 WalletHub compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on 34 key indicators of an active lifestyle. It's data set ranges from average monthly fitness-club fee to bike score to share of physically inactive adults. 

New Orleans ranks 53rd while Baton Rouge ranks 70th.

Leading the pack for its active lifestyle are Chicago followed by Portland Oregon and San Francisco California.

Read the study

In separate Wallet Hub study, job seekers in New Orleans and Shreveport  Louisiana might get plenty exercise as they pound the pavement. New Orleans was listed 6th from the bottom, Shreveport, dead last. Baton Rouge, hit the 101st spot. By comparison, Chandler, Scottsdale, Peoria and Gilbert Arizona made the top five cities for job seekers.

Read the study

