GNO Inc, LED gets kudos for 2nd place honors with DXC Technology lure

Business Facilities Editor-in-Chief Jack Rogers writes: “Louisiana set the standard for diversification into new growth sectors, maximizing the participation of its impressive higher education resources to attract 21st-century businesses. High-tech hubs are blossoming across the state, from cybersecurity in Bossier City to IT services and digital media in New Orleans.”

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards highlighted via press statement the selection of DXC Technology’s Digital Transformation Center in New Orleans:

As a Fortune 250 company, DXC Technology formed in April 2017 through the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) announced in November 2017 that it would establish a 2,000-job Digital Transformation Center in the Central Business District of New Orleans.

At the center, next-generation technology services will be developed and delivered to support the digital transformations of DXC Technology clients. The project will create more permanent jobs at one site than any prior economic development deal in announced in Louisiana. DXC Technology recently announced it has reached a lease agreement for multiple floors of the Freeport McMoRan Building located on Poydras Street, across from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Virginia-based company will hire 300 IT and business enterprise professionals during 2018, then ramp up to 2,000 jobs and reach an annual payroll exceeding $133 million by 2025.

“Louisiana is a prime destination for companies investing in growing fields like software development, cybersecurity and IT services,” Gov. Edwards said. “DXC Technology’s 2,000-job Digital Transformation Center in New Orleans confirms that Louisiana is becoming a preferred location for new technology projects. We offer a growing network of companies, local partners and higher education institutions creating an ecosystem for tomorrow’s jobs and tomorrow’s opportunities. The recognition of our progress by Business Facilities is a testament to DXC’s impact in our state and to Louisiana’s ability to attract game-changing projects.”

Business Facilities delivered more than 30 project nominations announced in locations across the U.S. in 2017 to an independent panel of judges that made the final selections for the 2017 Economic Development Deal of the Year competition. For the Gold Award, judges selected the planned $10 billion investment by Foxconn for an LCD screen facility in Wisconsin, a project expected to net at least 3,000 jobs. A $10 billion ethylene joint venture of Exxon Mobil and SABIC with 600 permanent jobs in Texas received the Bronze Award.

“This recognition of DXC Technology’s landmark project by Business Facilities highlights a successful deal that was long in the making, and one that was built by a dynamic partnership of economic developers, elected officials, LED FastStart® and higher education leaders,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson. “Our team is proud to work for Louisiana every day in laying the foundation for investors like DXC who create great employment opportunities. In recent years, state officials and economic leaders have structured a business climate that supports leading digital media and software development companies and fosters their continued growth. DXC’s decision to locate in Louisiana demonstrates their confidence in this strategy."

DXC Technology will open its New Orleans Digital Transformation Center this month and already has begun the hiring process for its Louisiana location. Job seekers may apply for positions at the DXC Technology New Orleans site by visiting a special employment website, LouisianaJobConnection.com/ DXCNola.

The Business Facilities Economic Development Deal of the Year awards are presented to projects that create a significant number of quality jobs, increase the tax base and otherwise stimulate the local economy. The LSU Economics & Policy Research Group estimates the DXC Louisiana project will generate total economic output of $3.2 billion through 2025. The DXC project recognition marks the latest in a string of major economic development awards for Louisiana in the Business Facilities competition.

In 2015, Formosa’s announcement of plans for a $9.4 billion industrial complex in St. James Parish earned Business Facilities’ Bronze Award. In 2013, the 800-job IBM Client Innovation Center project in Baton Rouge earned an Honorable Mention Award from Business Facilities. In 2012, the magazine presented the state with a Silver Award for the $11 billion Sasol project in Lake Charles, and in 2010 Louisiana received a Bronze Award for the Nucor Corp. steel manufacturing project, also in St. James Parish.

The 2017 Silver Award for the DXC Technology is the latest recognition for Louisiana in a series of economic successes. In October 2017, Thumbtack awarded Louisiana a grade of A+ in its 2017 report card on small business friendliness, with Louisiana ranking No. 4 in the U.S. for its supportive small business environment. In September, Area Development magazine ranked Louisiana as a Top 5 State for Doing Business for the second year in a row. In July, Business Facilities ranked LED FastStart® as the nation’s No. 1 state workforce training program for a record eighth year in a row. The publication also ranked Louisiana as the No. 1 state in the nation for Cybersecurity Growth Potential. Additionally, Business Facilities awarded Louisiana Top 10 rankings for Best Infrastructure, Best Cost of Doing Business, Economic Growth Potential, Export Leadership, and Low Industrial Electricity Rates. In addition, the Port of South Louisiana’s Foreign Trade Zone ranked No. 1 for imports, among all trade zones in the nation.

