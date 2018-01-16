Louisiana ranked 7th worse for retirement, Florida's best, Kentucky at bottom

-
New Orleans, Baton Rouge in soup for jobs and healthy lifestylesNew Orleans, Baton Rouge in soup for jobs and healthy lifestyles--Wallet Hub studies not good for two largest Louisiana cities
City growth: New Orleans, Metairie grow, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles plummetCity growth: New Orleans, Metairie grow, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles plummet based upon WalletHub's survey
Below are the scores:
Retiring in Louisiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
- 16th– Adjusted Cost of Living
- 19th– WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
- 48th– % of the Population Aged 65 & Older Working
- 44th– % of Population Aged 65 & Older
- 47th– Property-Crime Rate
- 48th– Life Expectancy For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-retire/18592/
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics. The dataset ranges from an adjusted cost of living to weather to the quality of public hospitals.
Florida and Colorado led the nation as the best states to retire. New Jersey and Kentucky ranked last.