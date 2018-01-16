Tuesday, 16 January 2018 07:50

Louisiana ranked 7th worse for retirement, Florida's best, Kentucky at bottom

retirementAccording to a recent report on retirement, Louisiana ranks the 7th worse in the nation.  WalletHub, which issues regular reports released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States to Retire.

The report scored best with Adjusted Cost of Living and worse with life expectancy.

 

Below are the scores:

Retiring in Louisiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

  • 16th– Adjusted Cost of Living
  • 19th– WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
  • 48th– % of the Population Aged 65 & Older Working
  • 44th– % of Population Aged 65 & Older
  • 47th– Property-Crime Rate
  • 48th– Life Expectancy For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-retire/18592/


WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics. The dataset ranges from an adjusted cost of living to weather to the quality of public hospitals.

Florida and Colorado led the nation as the best states to retire. New Jersey and Kentucky ranked last.

 

