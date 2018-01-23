Louisiana US Senators Cassidy and Kennedy's popularity rank; 11 Dems vulnerable

Morning Consult has issued its "definitive" US Senate approval rankings revealing the popularity of the 100 US Senators within their own respective states.

Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy has a 46 percent approval with 28 disapproving and 26 percent uncertain. John Kennedy, has a slightly better approval at 49, 25 and 25 percent respectively. The survey shows twelve US Senators to be vulnerable, eleven of them Democrats. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is the Senator with the highest favorables. Read the results

MITCH LANDRIEU

This week, Mayor Mitch Landrieu is in Washington D.C. attending the 86th Annual U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) Winter Session. At the conference, mayors from across the country will discuss a variety of issues such as immigration, infrastructure, and disaster recovery strategies. On Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 12:30 p.m., Mayor Landrieu will give the State of the Cities Address. On Thursday, Jan. 25 at 11:45a.m., he will lead the panel entitled Disaster Recovery: Lessons Learned from the Tragedies of 2017.

All of the USCM Winter Session Events, including the Mayor's remarks and panel discussions, will be streamed live on the USCM Facebook page andYoutube channel.

Mayor Landrieu was elected the 85th President of the USCM in June 2017 in Miami Beach.

BERNI

Mayor Landrieu’s long-time aide, Ryan Berni has opened up his new consulting firm, Berni Consulting. He was with Mitch Landrieu and the Mayor’s re-election campaign for roughly eight years. Learn more at BernieConsulting.com