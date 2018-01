As posted on twitter, the White House has offered Wendy Vitter, the wife of former US Senator David Vitter, a lifetime post as US Federal District Court Judge.

David Vitter resigned from his US Senate post last year after losing a hard-fought election for Louisiana governor. His wife played a major role in that election, making numerous ad appearances on his behalf.

Hadn’t seen this. @realDonaldTrump just nominated Wendy Vitter, former Sen. David Vitter's (R-LA) wife, to a federal judgeship. pic.twitter.com/7haKYMyhjX — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) January 23, 2018

