Here's list of Officers and Board members for LABI for 2018

Tim Stine, CEO of Stine Lumber Company will serve as the chair of LABI for 2018. He replaces Art Favre, president of Performance Contractors, who becomes the immediate past chair. Sonia Perez, president of AT&T Louisiana, will serve as the board’s vice chair. Terry Baugh, Chief Financial Officer of D&J Construction Company, and Tom O’Neal, President of O’Nealgas, Inc., will serve as Secretary and Treasurer respectively, rounding out the slate of 2018 LABI Officers.
LABI has 23 board members that were re-appointed and 9 that are new to the LABI board. That list is as follows:
Adrianne Baumgartner, Partner
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
James Bulliard, Owner
Cajun Chef Products, Inc.
Karl Connor, Director of Government Affairs
BP America, Inc.
Emile Cordaro, Government Affairs
American Electric Power
John Doggett, Chief Administrative Officer
Crest Operations, LLC
Maura Donahue, Executive Vice President
DonahueFavret Contractors, Inc.
Keith Duet, Owner
Duet Wealth Management
Michael Eason, Senior Vice President
Merrill Lynch
Tommy Faucheux, Southeast U.S. State Government Affairs Leader
Dow Chemical Company
Art Favre, President
Performance Contractors
William Fenstermaker, Chairman/CEO
Fenstermaker
Wayne Fontana, Attorney
Fontana & Seelman, LLP
William Fontenot, CEO
Cleco Corporation
Felicia A. Frederick, State Government Affairs Manager
Chevron U.S.A., Inc.
David Gaines, CEO System Retail Services & VP of Public Affairs
Ochsner Health Systems
Will Green, President
Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association
Lane Grigsby, Chairman Emeritus
Cajun Industries, LLC
Richard Guillory, Vice President of Operations – South Central Group
Cintas Corporation
Bryan Hanks, President
Beta Land Services, LLC
Tom Hawkins, President
Atmos Energy
Michael Hayes, Public Affairs Manager
Sasol Chemicals (USA), LLC
Meryl Kennedy, President
Kennedy Rice Dryers Inc
Martin Mayer, President
Stirling Properties, Inc.
Patrick Mockler, President
Mockler Beverage Company
Jessica Monroe, Director of State Government Affairs
Johnson & Johnson HCS
Tom O’Neal, President
O’Nealgas, Inc.
John Overton, Owner & CFO
Turn Key Solutions
Scott Poole, Chief Operating Officer
MARTCO LLC
E. Fredrick Preis, Jr., Senior Partner, Labor & Employment Law Section
Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P.
James Raines, Partner
Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P
Deborah Randolph, President
Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce
James T. Rogers, III, Partner
Adams and Reese
Gordon Rountree, SVP/General Counsel
Lafayette General Medical Center
David Shuffield, General Manager-Louisiana
LafargeHolcim U. S.
Tim Stine, Chief Financial Officer
Stine Lumber Company
Stephen Toups, VP Business Development & Marketing
Turner Industries Group, LLC
John Walters, VP of Governmental Relations
Associated Builders and Contractors of Louisiana, Inc.
Joseph Zanco, Executive VP/CFO
Home Bank
The 14 new members of the 2018 LABI Emerging Leaders Council include:
Albert Alexander, Senior Associate
Bluehenge Capital Partners
Ayres Bradford, Jr., Program Manager
APTIM
Amy Canik, Commercial Banking Relationship Manager
Regions Bank
Robert Crawford, Investor
Atco Investment Company
Lynn Daigle, Commercial Real Estate Agent
NAI/Latter & Blum, Inc.
Paul Dickson, Jr., Executive
Morris & Dickson Company, LLC
Jack Hunt, Operations Manager
Hunt, Guillot & Associates, LLC
Benjamin Lee, Insurance Agent
State Farm Insurance Company
Marissa Lingoni, Director of Business Development
Providence Engineering & Design
Chip McAlpin, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development
Stupp Corporation
James L. Moffett, III, Attorney/Government Relations Advisor
Adams and Reese LLP
Brach Myers, Senior Vice President
LHC Group
Garrett Stine, Director of Training
Stine, LLC
Robert Williamson, SVP Market President