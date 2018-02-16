Here's list of Officers and Board members for LABI for 2018

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry is the largest and most politically powerful business group in the state. Last week at the 2018 Annual Meeting in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) formally announced its officers and Board of Directors for 2018, along with the members of the 2018 LABI Emerging Leaders Council, a group of distinguished entrepreneurs and young professionals. LABI is pleased and proud to be guided by some of the top leaders and talent from the Louisiana business community from every corner of the state.

Photo: Stephen Waguespack, President and CEO of Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, LABI)

Tim Stine, CEO of Stine Lumber Company will serve as the chair of LABI for 2018. He replaces Art Favre, president of Performance Contractors, who becomes the immediate past chair. Sonia Perez, president of AT&T Louisiana, will serve as the board’s vice chair. Terry Baugh, Chief Financial Officer of D&J Construction Company, and Tom O’Neal, President of O’Nealgas, Inc., will serve as Secretary and Treasurer respectively, rounding out the slate of 2018 LABI Officers.



LABI has 23 board members that were re-appointed and 9 that are new to the LABI board. That list is as follows:



Adrianne Baumgartner, Partner

Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson



James Bulliard, Owner

Cajun Chef Products, Inc.



Karl Connor, Director of Government Affairs

BP America, Inc.



Emile Cordaro, Government Affairs

American Electric Power



John Doggett, Chief Administrative Officer

Crest Operations, LLC



Maura Donahue, Executive Vice President

DonahueFavret Contractors, Inc.



Keith Duet, Owner

Duet Wealth Management



Michael Eason, Senior Vice President

Merrill Lynch



Tommy Faucheux, Southeast U.S. State Government Affairs Leader

Dow Chemical Company



Art Favre, President

Performance Contractors



William Fenstermaker, Chairman/CEO

Fenstermaker



Wayne Fontana, Attorney

Fontana & Seelman, LLP



William Fontenot, CEO

Cleco Corporation



Felicia A. Frederick, State Government Affairs Manager

Chevron U.S.A., Inc.



David Gaines, CEO System Retail Services & VP of Public Affairs

Ochsner Health Systems



Will Green, President

Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association



Lane Grigsby, Chairman Emeritus

Cajun Industries, LLC



Richard Guillory, Vice President of Operations – South Central Group

Cintas Corporation



Bryan Hanks, President

Beta Land Services, LLC



Tom Hawkins, President

Atmos Energy



Michael Hayes, Public Affairs Manager

Sasol Chemicals (USA), LLC



Meryl Kennedy, President

Kennedy Rice Dryers Inc



Martin Mayer, President

Stirling Properties, Inc.



Patrick Mockler, President

Mockler Beverage Company



Jessica Monroe, Director of State Government Affairs

Johnson & Johnson HCS



Tom O’Neal, President

O’Nealgas, Inc.



John Overton, Owner & CFO

Turn Key Solutions



Scott Poole, Chief Operating Officer

MARTCO LLC



E. Fredrick Preis, Jr., Senior Partner, Labor & Employment Law Section

Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P.



James Raines, Partner

Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P



Deborah Randolph, President

Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce



James T. Rogers, III, Partner

Adams and Reese



Gordon Rountree, SVP/General Counsel

Lafayette General Medical Center



David Shuffield, General Manager-Louisiana

LafargeHolcim U. S.



Tim Stine, Chief Financial Officer

Stine Lumber Company



Stephen Toups, VP Business Development & Marketing

Turner Industries Group, LLC



John Walters, VP of Governmental Relations

Associated Builders and Contractors of Louisiana, Inc.



Joseph Zanco, Executive VP/CFO

Home Bank





The 14 new members of the 2018 LABI Emerging Leaders Council include:



Albert Alexander, Senior Associate

Bluehenge Capital Partners



Ayres Bradford, Jr., Program Manager

APTIM



Amy Canik, Commercial Banking Relationship Manager

Regions Bank



Robert Crawford, Investor

Atco Investment Company



Lynn Daigle, Commercial Real Estate Agent

NAI/Latter & Blum, Inc.



Paul Dickson, Jr., Executive

Morris & Dickson Company, LLC



Jack Hunt, Operations Manager

Hunt, Guillot & Associates, LLC



Benjamin Lee, Insurance Agent

State Farm Insurance Company



Marissa Lingoni, Director of Business Development

Providence Engineering & Design



Chip McAlpin, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development

Stupp Corporation



James L. Moffett, III, Attorney/Government Relations Advisor

Adams and Reese LLP



Brach Myers, Senior Vice President

LHC Group



Garrett Stine, Director of Training

Stine, LLC



Robert Williamson, SVP Market President