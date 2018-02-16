Friday, 16 February 2018 13:53

Here's list of Officers and Board members for LABI for 2018

waguespack labiThe Louisiana Association of Business and Industry is the largest and most politically powerful business group in the state. Last week at the 2018 Annual Meeting in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) formally announced its officers and Board of Directors for 2018, along with the members of the 2018 LABI Emerging Leaders Council, a group of distinguished entrepreneurs and young professionals. LABI is pleased and proud to be guided by some of the top leaders and talent from the Louisiana business community from every corner of the state.

Tim Stine, CEO of Stine Lumber Company will serve as the chair of LABI for 2018. He replaces Art Favre, president of Performance Contractors, who becomes the immediate past chair. Sonia Perez, president of AT&T Louisiana, will serve as the board’s vice chair. Terry Baugh, Chief Financial Officer of D&J Construction Company, and Tom O’Neal, President of O’Nealgas, Inc., will serve as Secretary and Treasurer respectively, rounding out the slate of 2018 LABI Officers.
 


LABI has 23 board members that were re-appointed and 9 that are new to the LABI board. That list is as follows:

Adrianne Baumgartner, Partner
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
 
James Bulliard, Owner
Cajun Chef Products, Inc.
 
Karl Connor, Director of Government Affairs
BP America, Inc.
 
Emile Cordaro, Government Affairs
American Electric Power
 
John Doggett, Chief Administrative Officer
Crest Operations, LLC
 
Maura Donahue, Executive Vice President
DonahueFavret Contractors, Inc.
 
Keith Duet, Owner
Duet Wealth Management
 
Michael Eason, Senior Vice President
Merrill Lynch
 
Tommy Faucheux, Southeast U.S. State Government Affairs Leader 
Dow Chemical Company
 
Art Favre, President
Performance Contractors
 
William Fenstermaker, Chairman/CEO
Fenstermaker
 
Wayne Fontana, Attorney
Fontana & Seelman, LLP
 
William Fontenot, CEO
Cleco Corporation
 
Felicia A. Frederick, State Government Affairs Manager
Chevron U.S.A., Inc.
 
David Gaines, CEO System Retail Services & VP of Public Affairs
Ochsner Health Systems
 
Will Green, President 
Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association
 
Lane Grigsby, Chairman Emeritus
Cajun Industries, LLC
 
Richard Guillory, Vice President of Operations – South Central Group
Cintas Corporation
 
Bryan Hanks, President
Beta Land Services, LLC
 
Tom Hawkins, President
Atmos Energy
 
Michael Hayes, Public Affairs Manager
Sasol Chemicals (USA), LLC
 
Meryl Kennedy, President
Kennedy Rice Dryers Inc
 
Martin Mayer, President
Stirling Properties, Inc.
 
Patrick Mockler, President
Mockler Beverage Company
 
Jessica Monroe, Director of State Government Affairs
Johnson & Johnson HCS
 
Tom O’Neal, President
O’Nealgas, Inc.
 
John Overton, Owner & CFO
Turn Key Solutions
 
Scott Poole, Chief Operating Officer
MARTCO LLC
 
E. Fredrick Preis, Jr., Senior Partner, Labor & Employment Law Section
Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P.
 
James Raines, Partner
Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P
 
Deborah Randolph, President
Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce
 
James T. Rogers, III, Partner
Adams and Reese
 
Gordon Rountree, SVP/General Counsel
Lafayette General Medical Center
 
David Shuffield, General Manager-Louisiana
LafargeHolcim U. S. 
 
Tim Stine, Chief Financial Officer
Stine Lumber Company
 
Stephen Toups, VP Business Development & Marketing
Turner Industries Group, LLC
 
John Walters, VP of Governmental Relations
Associated Builders and Contractors of Louisiana, Inc.
 
Joseph Zanco, Executive VP/CFO
Home Bank
 

The 14 new members of the 2018 LABI Emerging Leaders Council include:

Albert Alexander, Senior Associate
Bluehenge Capital Partners
 
Ayres Bradford, Jr., Program Manager
APTIM
 
Amy Canik, Commercial Banking Relationship Manager
Regions Bank
 
Robert Crawford, Investor
Atco Investment Company
 
Lynn Daigle, Commercial Real Estate Agent
NAI/Latter & Blum, Inc.
 
Paul Dickson, Jr., Executive
Morris & Dickson Company, LLC
 
Jack Hunt, Operations Manager
Hunt, Guillot & Associates, LLC
 
Benjamin Lee, Insurance Agent
State Farm Insurance Company
 
Marissa Lingoni, Director of Business Development
Providence Engineering & Design
 
Chip McAlpin, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development
Stupp Corporation
 
James L. Moffett, III, Attorney/Government Relations Advisor
Adams and Reese LLP
 
Brach Myers, Senior Vice President
LHC Group
 
Garrett Stine, Director of Training
Stine, LLC
 
Robert Williamson, SVP Market President

 

 

 

