Gov. Edwards says AG followed law, backs administrative review in Alton Sterling case

Today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards responded to the decision by Attorney General Jeff Landry not to open the Alton Sterling investigation. The governor noted that the Louisiana Department of Justice followed the process as outlined by law but also backed an administrative review to determine any disciplinary action to be undertaken.

The Alton Sterling case rocked Baton Rouge with calls of murder and police brutality which to date have not been established. Here are Edwards's comments:\

Tweets about alton sterling

“The death of Alton Sterling was a tragedy that evoked deep grief and anger across Baton Rouge and Louisiana. Our communities continue to heal from the events of the summer of 2016. While everyone may not agree with the decision by the Louisiana Department of Justice, the process outlined by law was followed. Now, we come to the next phase of the investigation.

I support Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Chief Murphy Paul’s decision to conduct an administrative review to determine if any disciplinary action should be taken within the Baton Rouge Police Department. We owe this final review to the Baton Rouge community and the Sterling family. As we move into this next phase of the investigation, I continue to ask the people of Louisiana to pray for Alton’s family, the community of North Baton Rouge where he lived, the law enforcement officials who protect us every day, and our great state."