Gov. Edwards says AG followed law, backs administrative review in Alton Sterling case

The Alton Sterling case rocked Baton Rouge with calls of murder and police brutality which to date have not been established. Here are Edwards's comments:\
“The death of Alton Sterling was a tragedy that evoked deep grief and anger across Baton Rouge and Louisiana. Our communities continue to heal from the events of the summer of 2016. While everyone may not agree with the decision by the Louisiana Department of Justice, the process outlined by law was followed. Now, we come to the next phase of the investigation.
I support Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Chief Murphy Paul’s decision to conduct an administrative review to determine if any disciplinary action should be taken within the Baton Rouge Police Department. We owe this final review to the Baton Rouge community and the Sterling family. As we move into this next phase of the investigation, I continue to ask the people of Louisiana to pray for Alton’s family, the community of North Baton Rouge where he lived, the law enforcement officials who protect us every day, and our great state."
-
Louisiana Supreme Court slams Edwards overreach again with Landry court victoryLouisiana Supreme Court slams Governor John Bel Edwards's overreach again with Landry court victory
-
Divided Louisiana legislature, REC meeting plans, GOP control, JBEThe Advocate reporter, Elizabeth Crisp, talks Louisiana legislative session chaos, Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) meeting plans, GOP control of budget and JBE, Governor John Bel Edwards