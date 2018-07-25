Wednesday, 25 July 2018 12:34

Louisiana's John Kennedy at 51%, Bill Cassidy at 48% in new poll of US Senators

According to the just-released Morning Consult poll, Louisiana US Senator John Kennedy has a 51-25-24 percent favorable-unfavorable-uncertain/don’t know rating among Louisiana voters. The more senior US Senator, Bill Cassidy possesses a 48-27-25% rating.

Both US Senators from Louisiana are former Democrats, now Republicans in a strong conservative-Republican state.

Kennedy is considered to be the leading candidate to take on current Louisiana governor for the mansion next year, however, he has not announced whether he would be a candidate. In the same Morning Consult survey, Edwards has a 49% favorable-35% unfavorable.

The Morning Consult survey posts that Vermont’s Bernie Sanders is the most favorable US Senator and South Dakota’s John Thune, in the second spot.  Republican US Senators Mitch McConnell, Jeff Flake and John McCain have the most-unfavorable ratings.

The survey also shows that three Democrats up for re-election are vulnerable considering they are in a conservative state. Those three are Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Here is the Morning Consult survey

 

