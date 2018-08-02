Capitol's Chamber, BRAC, selects 2019 Baton Rouge Leadership Class

Members of the 2019 class include:
Aaron Bayham
Director of Studio Operations
Celtic Studios
Jonathan D. Blake
Associate Attorney
Hammond, Sills, Adkins and Guice LLP
Crystal H. Blanchard
Account Executive
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
LaMiesa D. Bonton
Director of Operations
Bonton Associates
Emily L. Cooper
Director of Assessment & Accountability Administration
Louisiana Department of Education
Adonica Y. Pelichet Duggan
Managing Director of External Affairs
New Schools for Baton Rouge
Alsie R. Dunbar
Laboratory Supervisor/Process Engineer
SGS Oil & Gas North America
Christine N. Dupuy
Director of Development – Events & Community Partnerships
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
Bryan L. Fontenot
Executive Vice President
Brown & Brown Insurance
Thomas E. Freel
Director
LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors
Garret Lance Glaser
Strategic Procurement Manager
Performance Contractors, Inc.
Brace B. Godfrey III
Executive Director
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge
Carissa J. Graves
VP of Community Engagement
Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School
LaDonna B. Green
Vice President
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group
Druit G. Gremillion Jr.
Partner
Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP
Ann E. Scarle Guillory
Assistant Vice President
Ochsner Health System
Sarah C. Haneline
Workforce Development & Communications Specialist
BASF
Stuart D. Helo
Director of Business Management
CSRS, Inc.
Joshua G. Hollins
Legislative Director
LA Department of Transportation
Elizabeth J. Howard
Philanthropy Officer
Woman’s Hospital Foundation for Woman’s
Monica Cristina Hughes
Director of Investor Relations
Baton Rouge Area Chamber
Seth D. Irby
Senior Consultant
Emergent Method
Dorothy R. Kemp
Director of Educational Support Services/Learning Specialist
LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student Athletes
Matthew J. LaBruyere
Associate Commissioner for Finance & Administration
Louisiana Board of Regents
Amanda B. LaCerte
Director of Early College & Workforce Development
University View Academy
Anne S. Manint
Senior Director/Human Resources
General Health System/BR General
Kristy M. Mayes
Director of Development
Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation
Elizabeth B. Minton
Director, Alumni Impact
Teach for America
Antoinette K. Patterson
Real Estate Broker/Owner
American Dream Realty
Rawlston D. Philips III
Vice President/Managing Partner
Sun Plus, Inc.
Kathryn E. Pittman
Associate Director
Postlethwaite & Netterville
Brandis Rawls
General Manager
Springhill Suites Baton Rouge North
Daniel B. Richard
Controller
Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling
Pheriche P. Robinson
Managing Director of Academic Programs
Baton Rouge Youth Coalition
James T. Rutledge
Senior Vice President – Team Leader
Red River Bank
Mardrah M. Starks-Robinson
Deputy Director – Bureau of Community Preparedness
Louisiana Department of Health
Brittany R. Sykes
Education Program Coordinator
Urban League of Louisiana
Eric L. Troutman
Risk Services Liaison
Louisiana Companies
Katherine J. Valenciano
Assistant Director of Advancement – Alumnae & Constituent Relations
St. Joseph's Academy
Todd M. Weldy
Attorney
Jones Walker, LLP
Leadership Baton Rouge was founded in 1985 to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. The program’s goals are:
- to seek out, train, and promote high achievers for positions of voluntary responsibility in the community;
- to provide these developing leaders with practical information concerning community issues and problems;
- to establish a communication network among the existing and emerging leaders of the community; and
- to challenge these leaders to increase their involvement in community affairs.
The program focuses on topic areas such as education, diversity and inclusivity, city and state government, health care and social issues, economic development, the arts and culture, and the criminal justice system. Graduates leave the program with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing the region and the potential for a positive community experience through volunteerism.
The program commences nine months of training with a two-day retreat in August. From September to April, the class devotes an entire day each month for lectures, discussions, field trips and practical exercises pertinent to community issues. To conclude the program, a two-day retreat is held in May, followed by a graduation dinner in June. The program is led by Emily Stich.