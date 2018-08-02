Thursday, 02 August 2018 09:54

Capitol's Chamber, BRAC, selects 2019 Baton Rouge Leadership Class

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) today announced the members of its Leadership Baton Rouge class of 2019. The selected participants represent a cross section of the Capital Region’s business, civic and non-profit communities. 

Leadership Baton Rouge was founded as a program of BRAC to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. There are now more than 1,000 graduates of the program, many of whom serve in leadership positions on boards and commissions, and hold local, state, or federal elected offices. More information is available at brac.org/leadership.

Members of the 2019 class include: 

Aaron Bayham 

Director of Studio Operations 

Celtic Studios 

Jonathan D. Blake 

Associate Attorney 

Hammond, Sills, Adkins and Guice LLP 

Crystal H. Blanchard 

Account Executive 

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana 

LaMiesa D. Bonton 

Director of Operations 

Bonton Associates 

Emily L. Cooper 

Director of Assessment & Accountability Administration 

Louisiana Department of Education 

Adonica Y. Pelichet Duggan 

Managing Director of External Affairs 

New Schools for Baton Rouge 

Alsie R. Dunbar 

Laboratory Supervisor/Process Engineer 

SGS Oil & Gas North America 

Christine N. Dupuy  

Director of Development – Events & Community Partnerships 

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center 

Bryan L. Fontenot 

Executive Vice President 

Brown & Brown Insurance 

Thomas E. Freel 

Director 

LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors 

Garret Lance Glaser 

Strategic Procurement Manager 

Performance Contractors, Inc. 

Brace B. Godfrey III 

Executive Director 

100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge 

Carissa J. Graves 

VP of Community Engagement 

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School 

LaDonna B. Green 

Vice President 

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group 

Druit G. Gremillion Jr. 

Partner 

Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP 

Ann E. Scarle Guillory 

Assistant Vice President 

Ochsner Health System 

Sarah C. Haneline 

Workforce Development & Communications Specialist 

BASF 

Stuart D. Helo 

Director of Business Management 

CSRS, Inc. 

Joshua G. Hollins 

Legislative Director 

LA Department of Transportation 

Elizabeth J. Howard 

Philanthropy Officer 

Woman’s Hospital Foundation for Woman’s 

Monica Cristina Hughes 

Director of Investor Relations 

Baton Rouge Area Chamber 

Seth D. Irby 

Senior Consultant 

Emergent Method 

Dorothy R. Kemp 

Director of Educational Support Services/Learning Specialist 

LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student Athletes 

Matthew J. LaBruyere 

Associate Commissioner for Finance & Administration 

Louisiana Board of Regents 

Amanda B. LaCerte 

Director of Early College & Workforce Development 

University View Academy 

Anne S. Manint 

Senior Director/Human Resources 

General Health System/BR General 

Kristy M. Mayes 

Director of Development 

Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation 

Elizabeth B. Minton 

Director, Alumni Impact 

Teach for America 

Antoinette K. Patterson 

Real Estate Broker/Owner 

American Dream Realty 

Rawlston D. Philips III 

Vice President/Managing Partner 

Sun Plus, Inc. 

Kathryn E. Pittman 

Associate Director 

Postlethwaite & Netterville 

Brandis Rawls 

General Manager 

Springhill Suites Baton Rouge North 

Daniel B. Richard 

Controller 

Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling 

Pheriche P. Robinson 

Managing Director of Academic Programs 

Baton Rouge Youth Coalition 

James T. Rutledge 

Senior Vice President – Team Leader 

Red River Bank 

Mardrah M. Starks-Robinson 

Deputy Director – Bureau of Community Preparedness 

Louisiana Department of Health 

Brittany R. Sykes 

Education Program Coordinator 

Urban League of Louisiana 

Eric L. Troutman 

Risk Services Liaison 

Louisiana Companies 

Katherine J. Valenciano 

Assistant Director of Advancement – Alumnae & Constituent Relations 

St. Joseph's Academy 

Todd M. Weldy 

Attorney 

Jones Walker, LLP 

Leadership Baton Rouge was founded in 1985 to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. The program’s goals are: 

  • to seek out, train, and promote high achievers for positions of voluntary responsibility in the community; 
  • to provide these developing leaders with practical information concerning community issues and problems; 
  • to establish a communication network among the existing and emerging leaders of the community; and 
  • to challenge these leaders to increase their involvement in community affairs. 

The program focuses on topic areas such as education, diversity and inclusivity, city and state government, health care and social issues, economic development, the arts and culture, and the criminal justice system. Graduates leave the program with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing the region and the potential for a positive community experience through volunteerism. 
 
The program commences nine months of training with a two-day retreat in August. From September to April, the class devotes an entire day each month for lectures, discussions, field trips and practical exercises pertinent to community issues. To conclude the program, a two-day retreat is held in May, followed by a graduation dinner in June. The program is led by Emily Stich. 

 

