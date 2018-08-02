Capitol's Chamber, BRAC, selects 2019 Baton Rouge Leadership Class

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) today announced the members of its Leadership Baton Rouge class of 2019. The selected participants represent a cross section of the Capital Region’s business, civic and non-profit communities.

Leadership Baton Rouge was founded as a program of BRAC to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. There are now more than 1,000 graduates of the program, many of whom serve in leadership positions on boards and commissions, and hold local, state, or federal elected offices. More information is available at brac.org/leadership.