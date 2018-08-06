Louisiana ranked dead last in healthcare in 2018 Wallet Hub survey

More specifically, dead last, at least, according to the 2018 Best & Worst States for Health Care annual report by personal financial website, Wallet Hub.

Louisiana, once again, regardless whether it opts into Obamacare, otherwise known as the Affordable Care Act under current Governor John Bel Edwards or privatizes its hospitals (under former Governor Bobby Jindal)--is still in the pits for healthcare.

Compared to the other states including District of Columbus, Louisiana ranks 51st with a total score of 41.14 edging out Mississippi for the race to the bottom which scored 41.43. At the top of the states's health heap is Vermont and Massachusetes with scores of 66.31 and 65.31, respectively.

Wallet Hub survey claims that Louisiana is 48th in the nation in healthcare costs, 39th in access and 49th in outcomes.



Wallet Hub points out in 2018’s Best & Worst States for Health Care and accompanying videos, that the Affordable Care Act remains in effect and the CDC reports that over 88 percent of the population has a regular place to go for medical care

According to the personal finance site, "But higher costs don’t necessarily translate to better results. According to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the U.S. lags behind several other wealthy nations on several measures, such as health coverage, life expectancy and disease burden, which measures longevity and quality of life. However, the U.S. has improved in giving more healthcare access for people in worse health, and healthcare cost growth has slowed somewhat".

"In order to determine where Americans receive the highest-quality services at the best prices, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 40 key measures of health care cost, accessibility and outcome. The data set ranges from average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to share of insured population".



Health Care in Louisiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

35th – Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium

23rd – Physicians per Capita

51st – Dentists per Capita

34th – Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate

43rd – % of Insured Adults

23rd – % of Insured Children

21st – % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years

51st – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year

19th – % of Medical Residents Retained

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ states-with-best-health-care/ 23457/



