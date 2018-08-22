Louisiana ranks low on community colleges, women's equality, raising babies

WalletHub also released its best cities to retire. New Orleans led Louisiana with a 19 th spot rank.

Louisiana is having a bad “hair week” it seems in overall rankings as Wallet Hub releases its rankings for best and worst states to have a baby, attend a community college and woman’s equality. The results? Not very good.

Here are the findings:



Having a Baby in Louisiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

48 th – Infant Mortality Rate

– Infant Mortality Rate 50 th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

– Rate of Low Birth-Weight 47 th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

– Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita 49 th – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita

– Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita 31 st – Child-Care Centers per Capita

– Child-Care Centers per Capita 16th– Parental-Leave Policy Score



https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-have-a-baby/6513/

With only 17 percent of Americans reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHubtoday released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst Places to Retire as well as accompanying videos.



New Orleans is ranked 19th as best cities to retire. WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities. The data set ranges from cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to share of the population aged 65 and older.



Best Cities to Retire Worst Cities to Retire 1 Orlando, FL 173 Fresno, CA 2 Scottsdale, AZ 174 Modesto, CA 3 Tampa, FL 175 Jersey City, NJ 4 Denver, CO 176 Bakersfield, CA 5 Fort Lauderdale, FL 177 Providence, RI 6 Charleston, SC 178 Stockton, CA 7 Miami, FL 179 Baltimore, MD 8 Austin, TX 180 Warwick, RI 9 Cape Coral, FL 181 Bridgeport, CT 10 Tempe, AZ 182 Newark, NJ



Best vs. Worst

Scottsdale, Arizona, has the highest share of the population aged 65 and older , 22.4 percent, which is 3.3 times higher than in Fontana, California, the city with the lowest at 6.8 percent.



, 22.4 percent, which is 3.3 times higher than in Fontana, California, the city with the lowest at 6.8 percent. Laredo, Texas, has the lowest adjusted cost-of-living index for retirees , 76.51, which is 2.5 times lower than in San Francisco, the city with the highest at 192.09.



, 76.51, which is 2.5 times lower than in San Francisco, the city with the highest at 192.09. Columbia, Maryland, has the highest share of workers aged 65 and older , 26.86 percent, which is 2.9 times higher than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the lowest at 9.31 percent.



, 26.86 percent, which is 2.9 times higher than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the lowest at 9.31 percent. Louis, Missouri has the mosthome health care facilities (per 100,000 residents), 45.25, which is 31 times more than in Fontana, California, the city with the fewest at 1.46.



https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-to-retire/6165/

Louisiana is ranked 44th in the WalletHub report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Women's Equality as well as accompanying videos.



In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 16 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Women’s Equality in Louisiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

44 th – Earnings Gap

– Earnings Gap 44 th – Work Hours Gap

– Work Hours Gap 15 th – Minimum-Wage Workers Gap

– Minimum-Wage Workers Gap 33 rd – Entrepreneurship Rate Gap

– Entrepreneurship Rate Gap 50th– Political Representation Gap

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-women-equality/5835/

WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, coupled with its state-by-state ranking of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems as well as accompanying videos.



To determine where students can receive the best education at the cheapest rates, WalletHub compared 715 community colleges across 17 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.



Top 20 Community Colleges 1 Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (AR) 11 Lake Area Technical Institute (SD) 2 Stella and Charles Guttman Community College (NY) 12 Columbia Gorge Community College (OR) 3 State Technical College of Missouri (MO) 13 St Cloud Technical and Community College (MN) 4 Alexandria Technical & Community College (MN) 14 South Central College (MN) 5 Northland Community and Technical College (MN) 15 South Arkansas Community College (AR) 6 Minnesota State Community and Technical College (MN) 16 Madisonville Community College (KY) 7 Mitchell Technical Institute (SD) 17 North Arkansas College (AR) 8 Miles Community College (MT) 18 Ozarka College (AR) 9 Southern Arkansas University Tech (AR) 19 Lake Superior College (MN) 10 North Hennepin Community College (MN) 20 Manhattan Area Technical College (KS)

States with the Best Community-College Systems 1 South Dakota 11 Wisconsin 2 Minnesota 12 California 3 Montana 13 Wyoming 4 Arkansas 14 Colorado 5 New York 15 Hawaii 6 Kentucky 16 New Hampshire 7 North Dakota 17 Kansas 8 Tennessee 18 Nebraska 9 Oregon 19 New Mexico 10 Washington 20 Arizona



Read the full reports: