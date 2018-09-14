"Win your campaign and elections" webinars start with Bernie Pinsonat & Jim Brown, Monday

Has technology replaced the need for shaking hands, kissing babies, making country fairs, often described as "retail politics"? How should campaign officials and candidates optimize the “retail politics” experiences? What are some of the issues all politicians should consider when considering whether to employ a pollster and when determining whom to hire? What is the political climate--has it changed over the past year and if so, what should candidates with upcoming races do to position themselves in their next election run?

These are just some of the issues that will be discussed Monday evening, September 17 as Bayoubuzz’s new website, ElectionsWin.com commences with its elections webinars series.

Starting at 7:30 pm on Monday, esteemed political analyst and pollster Bernie Pinsonat and former statewide official Jim Brown will face the cameras and address these topics and others.

The webinar is scheduled to last for one hour. Attendees can watch and ask questions. After the webinar, the attendees will have access to a special how to win your elections Facebook Group focused upon the webinar issues. Also, attendees will receive a transcript to some of the more pertinent points made during the webinar.

Click here and Get the Bird

Those interested in attending simply need to click on this link to go to the webinar page. Discount prices are available until Saturday midnight.

Or, those interested can purchase the “Early Bird Special” package of five webinars which is offering the upcoming five webinars for half price.

Upcoming panelists include: Greg Buisson, Alexander Allee Bautsch Grunewald and Ed Chervenak, James P. Farwell plus Judge David Williams. Learn more

Click on the link to get dates and prices.