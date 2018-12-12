Louisiana Health Dept. holds flu shot availability tomorrow select sites statewide

The John Bel Edwards administration is taking the flu season seriously. It is holding a one-day flu vaccination promotion tomorrow, statewide.

The Louisiana Department of Health will be holding a special one-day flu vaccination promotion on Thursday, December 13 from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at various parish health units around the state. These vaccinations are available at no cost to the patient and allow people an easy way to get flu shots.

A full list of sites that all be offering the flu shot can be found here. Just click on your area of the state to see the participating vaccination sites. The flu vaccine is also readily available for both children and adults throughout the state at healthcare providers and community pharmacies. “At the parish health units, we have extended the evening hours to better allow people to get their shot after they leave school or work,” said Dr. Frank Welch, immunization director for the Louisiana Department of Health. The flu causes approximately 500 deaths and nearly 3,000 hospitalizations each year in Louisiana. However, in Louisiana last year, there were more than 15,000 hospitalizations and more than 1,600 deaths from the flu. Of those more than 1,600 deaths, five were pediatric deaths.

According to Centers for Disease Prevention and Control data, Louisiana is among the states with the highest levels of flu activity so far this season. Because of this, the Louisiana Department of Health is encouraging people to not delay in getting a flu shot.

Getting vaccinated not only protects you from the flu, but it also protects tho around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, Welch said.

"A flu shot is your best defense in both reducing your chances of getting the flu and spreading it. With the holiday season in full swing and people gathered to celebrate with one another, it is doubly important to make sure that you have that protection," Welch said. "While the flu vaccine is not perfect and some people who get vaccinated may still get the flu, the vaccine may make the illness milder." The Louisiana Department of Health offers these reminders to help keep people from spreading the flu:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you have cold symptoms or have fever greater than 100.3, stay away from others until you have not had a fever for 24 hours.

Call your doctor immediately to see if an antiviral medication is appropriate for you.

If you are sick, do not visit vulnerable loved ones who may be receiving care in a hospital, nursing home, cancer center or other setting.

If you are sick, do not kiss babies, pregnant women, grandparents and others who may be at a higher risk of getting sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Try not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth.

Wash your hands frequently.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

These community flu clinics are open to the public, and walk-ups are welcome. Wear short or loose-fitting sleeves.

While there is no cost to the patient, those with insurance should bring their insurance card with them as their insurance will be billed.