Joe Lopinto, John Fortunato qualify for Jefferson Parish Sheriff; Election March 24

Today, interim Sheriff Joe Lopinto and John Fortunato qualified for the upcoming election for Sheriff of Jefferson Parish. According to a press release from his campaign, "Lopinto, who (by law) became sheriff when former Sheriff Newell Normand retired in the fall of 2017, is energetically campaigning, sharing his vision for a safer Jefferson Parish.

“I’m running for sheriff for one simple reason: because the right experience matters in the fight to keep Jefferson Parish families and neighborhoods safe. Over the next few months, the voters of Jefferson Parish will have the opportunity to learn why my education, training and leadership qualities make me the best choice to continue to be Sheriff.”

Chehardy talks Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Council Races Lawrence C. Chehardy talks Jefferson Parish Sheriff to replace Newell Normand and the upcoming Parish Council Race involving Danny Martini and Dominic Impastato

Lopinto served for nearly 8 years as a Deputy and Narcotics Detective and as Executive Legal Counsel to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy, Commander of Field Operations, and now Sheriff. He was elected to the Louisiana State Legislature in 2007 and was re-elected twice.



Retired Col. John Fortunato has been the spokesperson for Sheriff Harry Lee and Normand. He retired after 46 years of service. He received the Sheriff's Purple Heart after being critically wounded in 1977.



In a statement from his website, Fortunato said, " Having worked so closely with Sheriff Harry Lee, I know how safe this parish can be and how strong this department can stand against crime. I am eager to offer my plans to put criminals where they belong.”



Normand is now a radio talk show host for WWL.



The election will be held March 24.

