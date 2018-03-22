Fortunato comments on UNO poll of JP Sheriff race with slight Lopinto lead

The campaign of John Fortunato, through its PR firm, Buisson consulting has issued a statement regarding the UNO poll that shows a major change in the vote for Jefferson Parish Sheriff. The campaign appears to confirm the general accuracy of the UNO poll. Earlier today, Bayoubuzz published an i nterview with Dr. Edward Chervenak, of the University of New Orleans, who oversaw the poll. Here is the statement which acknowledges the margin of error and the fact that the poll is a dead heat, subject to the error margin.

JEFFERSON, LA. – A University of New Orleans poll for sheriff released today places Colonel John Fortunato and Sheriff Joe Lopinto in a statistical dead heat.

Said Fortunato, “Every expert said from the beginning that this election would come down to turnout. I appreciate the value of polling, but I know the reception everywhere I go is overwhelmingly positive. Our own tracking data has consistently shown me in the lead and still does, but we have always believed this will be a close election. I ran because I know that my experience is right for this position, and I believed from the start that voters should choose the next sheriff, not a politician. This is a chance for voters to be heard. I hope turnout will be strong, and voters will make their voices heard.”

Added Fortunato, “Regardless of polling data and strategies, I will campaign aggressively until the polls close. My history and experience, my platform to put patrols into neighborhoods, and my political independence are the top reasons motivating my supporters to turn out and vote for me. Our next sheriff should be someone who has experience in every aspect of the law. I remain energized and confident.”

The IVR poll conducted by UNO conducted March 18 – 20 shows Lopinto with a slight edge over Fortunato 47% to 44 % with a margin of error near 4%. In early March UNO showed the race at 48% to 32% in favor of Fortunato. Said Fortunato, “There have been political action committees formed by out-of-state and out-of-parish political operatives who favor my opponent that were created solely to run a negative campaign against me. My opponent has raised and spent almost $1.5 million to my $500,000.00. Despite all of that, every day I experience a high level of voter enthusiasm for my candidacy and campaign.”

The IVR poll in early March polled 767 respondents. The recent poll included 616 respondents.