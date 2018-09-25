Poll: Edwards in tight race for Louisiana Governor, Free, Stokes and Edmonds top SOS spot

A poll commissioned by a Republican candidate for Louisiana Secretary of State and conducted by JMC Polling and Analytics indicate that that a Democrat and two Republicans lead the field at this time with elections six weeks away.

Here is the commentary from JMC describing the results which was conducted by electronic polling:



This November, the Secretary of State’s race is on the ballot, due to the May resignation of Tom Schedler. Upon Schedler’s resignation, his first assistant (Kyle Ardoin) then assumed office. He (Ardoin) decided at the end of qualifying to run for the job, and he is being joined by eight other candidates.

JMC was commissioned by the Edmonds campaign (Rep. Rick Edmonds is a state representative who represents the southeastern portion of East Baton Rouge Parish) to poll this race. The poll (which can be viewed here) shows three things: (1) Governor Edwards faces a competitive re-election race next fall, (2) Democrat Renee Fontenot Free leads the race (there are only two Democrats to split up the Democratic vote, while six Republicans are splitting up the Republican vote), (3) on the Republican side, state representatives Rick Edmonds (R-Baton Rouge) and Julie Stokes (R-Kenner) lead the field, as Rep. Stokes has consolidated the vote in her home of Jefferson Parish (which happens to be one of the three largest parishes in the state), while Rep. Edmonds has been building a broader statewide base.

According to the survey, only 43% of those polled believe that Governor Edwards deserves to be re-elected with 37% stating no. Twenty percent are undecided.

In the Secretary of State race, Democrat Fontenot Free has a commanding lead and at this point appears to be a cinch to be in the runoff with a tally. Following Free are both Republicans Edmonds (who commissioned the poll) and Julie Stokes with 11 percent each.

No other candidates has more than four percent and a whopping 46% of those polled are undecided.

Here is the survey.