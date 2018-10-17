Why back Soros-funded Louisiana unanimous jury amendment?

The most high profile billionaire funding liberal causes throughout the world is George Soros, an 87-year old Hungarian who earned his fortune in the hedge fund industry. However, his controversial past also includes his documented assistance with the Nazi regime in confiscating the property of Jews.

Today, he is mostly concerned with financing election activities and supporting issues such as open borders and mass immigration. Soros has supported a wide variety of left wing causes such as a boycott of Israel and the “resistance” to President Donald Trump. He has been identified as the main benefactor of the ANTIFA movement that has violently clashed with police throughout the United States. This militant group has called for the overthrow of our duly elected President and violence directed at his supporters.

His dangerous left wing agenda is not welcome in Poland, which just expelled his top aide. In Ireland, Soros was a major supporter of pro-abortion groups that were successful in changing the law and legalizing the procedure in that country. In his home country of Hungary, his umbrella group for many of his efforts, the Open Society Foundations, was forced to shut down operations and move. The Hungarian government has blamed Soros for undermining national security and sovereignty and attempting to flood the nation with illegal immigrants.

Unfortunately, in the United States, Soros has free reign to challenge conservative policies and oppose Republican elected officials. He has pumped $18 billion into the Open Society Foundations and supported liberal politicians such as Hillary Clinton. Her positions on issues such as open borders, mass immigration, abortion, gay marriage, criminal justice reform, etc. are in lock step with Soros.

Fortunately, the people of Louisiana rejected Clinton and Soros in the November 2016 election. Donald Trump won with 58% of the vote, an overwhelming margin. Despite the setback, Soros has returned to political activity in Louisiana. He is the largest donor to an organization committed to the passage of Constitutional Amendment #2, which will be on the ballot November 6th. If passed, the amendment will mandate unanimous jury verdicts in Louisiana. Presently, Louisiana is one of two states have do not require unanimous jury verdicts in criminal trials.

According to recent campaign finance reports, the Open Society Foundations has contributed $420,000 to an organization supporting the passage of the amendment.

The other top donors to this cause are also liberal groups: the ACLU, the Tides Advocacy Fund and FWD.US, funded by billionaires such as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

It is more than suspicious to see so many liberal groups supporting an amendment that is also being touted by Louisiana’s business, civic and political establishment, which is significantly more conservative than George Soros.

Advocates of Amendment #2 claim that it is a bi-partisan effort to remove the vestiges of racism from our criminal justice system. It has the support of various District Attorneys, political leaders, members of the media, good government groups, etc. In fact, it has almost monolithic backing from leaders across the political spectrum. In contrast, the only individual in state government supporting the current jury verdict system is Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Possibly Landry realizes that it is a problem being associated with a nefarious President Trump hater such as George Soros. He also may realize that passing this amendment will make it even harder to convict criminals in Louisiana, a state that already has too many criminals roaming the streets.

Today, FBI statistics clearly show Louisiana is one of the most violent states in the nation. Voters need to ask themselves whether passage of this amendment will make Louisiana a safer state or not. If George Soros supports something, many reasonable people will come to the conclusion that they need to be on the other side.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.