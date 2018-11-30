John Kennedy "all mouth but no feat"? Louisiana governor run stab launches

That is apparently what Democratic political Super PAC American Bridge is shooting for as the Senator keeps us all in suspense. The mystery is whether he will jump into the campaign waters once again, this time, for Louisiana Governor.

Might folksy US Senator John Neely Kennedy’s greatest strength, as of lately, morph into a sore political Achilles heel?

The American Bridge Super PAC has launched its own cutesy folksy assault against Kennedy armed with a campaign ad at the moment that a political poll by Bernie Pinsonat shows that Kennedy is the front-runner in a run against Governor John Bel Edwards.

Quips by Kennedy have been the TV charm. It has been arduous to turn on one of the cable networks without seeing Kennedy’s face chatting with a talking head anchor. Which is quite impressive

media appearances, it appears his popularity has shot through the roof. In just one year, his favorables have gone up ten points.

Pinsonat in presenting his poll said:

“Whether Kennedy runs or not, 2018 has been a very good year for his political fortunes. Senator John Kennedy makes the biggest popularity gain in survey as he jumps from a 51% positive job rating last November to now 61%. Kennedy strengthened his excellent job approval ratings with all voters to 24%. His excellent job ratings with white voters are now 34% and good 42% for a positive job rating of 76%. His negative job rating was 30% with all voters. Should Kennedy decide to run for governor, his popularity and Louisiana’s strong tilt towards electing republicans – as of today, he could be considered the favorite.”

Indeed, Kennedy has come up with some whoppers in quotesville. Here are just a few from CNN and NOLA.com:

“Our country was founded by geniuses, but it’s being run by idiots,” Kennedy said in January.

“As best I can tell, they’re all held together with spit,” he observed of the Senate’s immigration proposal in February.

And of the Senate’s amendment process, he said last month: “I think it sucks.”

Kennedy admitted he would miss his role as Senate truth-teller should he become governor and emphasized that he‘s undecided on a run. He estimated he will make up his mind by the fall and said he’s told state Republicans interested in the job and not to wait for him.

“It’s been my experience in politics that you can try and plan it out: ‘I’m going to hit the three ball which will hit the eight ball,’” he said, shaking his head. “You’ve just got to go run and try to do everything right. And then have a little luck.”

"I think they're making a big mistake if they start tacking on extraneous issues to the budget. We have enough trouble doing a budget by itself. We haven't had one since Moses walked the earth. It's embarrassing."

"Facebook is a great company, but it's no longer a company; it's a country. That's how powerful it is. And its behavior lately has kind of been getting into the foothills of creepy."

But will Kennedy’s cracker-barrel pith turn into a campaign "yeth", this election cycle?

Not if American Bridge has it’s way, it seems.

Here is the press-release that organization sent out Thursday which came equipped with a homespun website and arguably "horse-sense" ad. The point of the attack is that Kennedy is all mouth but no feat.