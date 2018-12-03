Louisiana US Senator John Kennedy won't run for governor, now who?

Now, the question turns to who might be the Republican candidate to take on Kennedy.
Baton Rouge businessperson Eddie Rispone, an unknown in the political world statewide, has stated he would spend five million dollars of his own money to compete in the race.
Congressman Ralph Abraham (5th District-R), a medical doctor, also has strongly indicated he would be running.
Two of the best known Republicans, Congressman 1st District Steve Scalise, and Attorney General Jeff Landry have stated they would not be running for Governor.
Other possible candidates are 5th District Louisiana Senator Sharon Hewitt from Slidell and John Schroder, who recently won the Louisiana Treasurer seat.