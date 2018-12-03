 

 

Monday, 03 December 2018 09:28

Louisiana US Senator John Kennedy won't run for governor, now who?

Exit stage left, US Senator John Kennedy in his bid to be the next Louisiana Governor.

Despite being in a strong position to capture the Governor's mansion, today In a press release, Kennedy stated he won’t run for governor, despite currently leading the current governor in a one on one poll by Bernie Pinsonat over Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards. Kennedy led Edwards in that poll by four points, 49-45 percent. Kennedy had a favorable rating of 61% whereas Edwards rated 60%.

Kennedy is the junior US Senator but has made a strong impact on the cable news circuits due in part to his southern folksy quips.

 

Now, the question turns to who might be the Republican candidate to take on Kennedy.

Baton Rouge businessperson Eddie Rispone, an unknown in the political world statewide, has stated he would spend five million dollars of his own money to compete in the race.

Congressman Ralph Abraham (5th District-R), a medical doctor, also has strongly indicated he would be running.

Two of the best known Republicans, Congressman 1st District Steve Scalise, and Attorney General Jeff Landry have stated they would not be running for Governor.

Other possible candidates are 5th District Louisiana Senator Sharon Hewitt from Slidell and John Schroder, who recently won the Louisiana Treasurer seat.

