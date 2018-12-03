Louisiana US Senator John Kennedy won't run for governor, now who?

Exit stage left, US Senator John Kennedy in his bid to be the next Louisiana Governor.

Despite being in a strong position to capture the Governor's mansion, today In a press release, Kennedy stated he won’t run for governor, despite currently leading the current governor in a one on one poll by Bernie Pinsonat over Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards. Kennedy led Edwards in that poll by four points, 49-45 percent. Kennedy had a favorable rating of 61% whereas Edwards rated 60%.

Kennedy is the junior US Senator but has made a strong impact on the cable news circuits due in part to his southern folksy quips.