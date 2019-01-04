What the Louisiana Political e-post sent today? Abraham, Carbo, Landry, Johnson

Now that the season of eggnog and fireworks have passed, that Election season is almost official begun, that the Democrats control half of the lawmaking up in DC capitol, it seems like everybody wants to get in a word or two, or three. Email is obviously the still the best way to communicate with the media, hoping the letter sent, gets circulated as expected. Yes, email is, at least for now, the PR megaphone of choice..

American Bridge Calls on Ralph Abraham to Donate Fundraiser Proceeds to Louisianans Hurt by Shutdown

As the federal government shutdown approaches the end of week 2, Louisiana families are beginning to feel the economic consequences.



For example, due to the shutdown:



6,000Louisianans working for federal agencies are currently going without pay.

40,000Louisiana residents could lose their flood insurance.



But while Louisiana families face the harmful consequences of not knowing when they’ll get their next paycheck or if their flood insurance will be renewed, as usual, Congressman Ralph Abraham is only focused on one person: himself.

During the first week of the shutdown, Congressman Abraham held a high-dollar fundraiser for his floundering campaign for Louisiana Governor. That’s right. While Louisiana families faced the uncertainty over the holidays of not knowing when their next paycheck would come, Congressman Abraham was hobnobbing with wealthy campaign donors and collecting campaign contributions for himself.“Congressman Abraham should be concerned with getting his constituents their paychecks, not collecting his campaign checks,” said American Bridge spokesperson Zach Hudson. “Since it’s clear Congressman Abraham isn’t interested in ending this pointless shutdown, the least he can do is donate the money from his glitzy fundraiser to Louisiana families who are struggling thanks to him.”

See below for a statement on Rep. Abraham’s vote against opening the government and providing $1.3 billion in border security funding:

Rep. Abraham’s vote against opening the government and providing $1.3 billion in border security funding

(From the Louisiana Democratic Party)

“This is the second time in 10 months Rep. Abraham has voted against securing our borders and in favor of shutting down government. Thousands of Louisianans are suffering due to this shutdown. Rep. Abraham needs to stop focusing on his political ambition and do his job,” said Eric Holl, spokesman for Victory 2019, the Democratic Coordinated Campaign.

BACKGROUND:

Rep. Abraham Today Voted Against Legislation That Would Re-Open The Government And Provide $1.3 Billion In Border Security Funding. According to the U.S. House Clerk, Rep. Abraham voted “no” on a package of two bills to fund government. According to Reuters reporting on the two bills, “the homeland security piece of the package includes $1.3 billion for border fencing and roughly $300 million more for other border security items including cameras and technology. Democrats said the entire package is based on legislation that has already been passed by either the Senate or Senate committees.” [U.S. House Roll Call Votes 9 and 11, 1/3/19 and 1/3/19; Reuters, 12/31/18]

March 2018: Abraham Voted Against A Bill That Averted A Government Shutdown And Included $1.6 Billion In Border Wall Funding, Which Pres. Trump Said Would Allow The Govt To Begin "Starting Work" On The Wall. According to congressional records, Rep. Abraham voted against H.R. 1625 on March 22, 2018. According to a Texas Tribune about H.R. 1625, "After flirting with the prospect of vetoing an omnibus spending bill because it fell short of funding for his proposed border wall, President Donald Trump on Friday eventually gave the go-ahead to the $1.3 trillion measure just hours before a possible government shutdown… The money allotted for a barrier on the state's southern border, more than $1 billion total, includes funding for construction of a barrier in Hidalgo and Starr counties, according to the McAllen Monitor. During a press briefing Friday afternoon, Trump characterized the funding as a down payment on the project. The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one. "We have a lot money coming to the border, and it will be coming over a period of time," he said. "We funded the initial down payment of $1.6 billion. We're going to be starting work – literally – on Monday on not only some new wall ... but also fixing existing walls."" [Roll call vote, H.R.

Richard Carbo's Last Day

I wanted to let you know that today is my last day in Gov. Edwards’ official office. I’m not going far (more on that later), but wanted to send you all a note so you’d know how to contact the Governor’s communications team. We’re very happy to announce that Christina Stephens is joining the Governor’s Office beginning Monday, Jan. 7 to run the communications office. Most of you know Christina from her time working around the state government. She’s ten times better than me and not nearly as annoying, so consider this my gift to you. Beginning Monday, you can reach her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Louisiana AG Jeff Landry: War Between Federal Agency Overreach, Self-Governance Still Rages

FROM THE REPUBLICAN ATTORNEYS GENERAL ASSOCIATION

Attorney General Jeff Landry recently applauded President Donald Trump's push for deregulation, and how it has dramatically increased productivity and self-governance while reducing the economic burden. Landry has been a staunch defender of the rule of law and continues to protect Louisiana against federal overreach.



In the last 21 months, the President saved you $33 billion of red tape. While this number may appear minimal to some, its magnitude becomes clear when compared to the $245 billion of additional regulatory costs federal agencies under the previous president racked up in his first 21 months in office. This massive policy shift could not have come at a better time.



Over the last decades, the assault of state sovereignty and personal liberties have manifested in a bloated and run-away federal administrative state. The previous president famously abused agency authority in a number of high-profile actions, including the drilling moratorium that left many of our neighbors without the means to provide for their families. Louisiana is far too familiar with the struggle this vicious political attack unfairly imposed, but that battle was merely one in a war for our right to self-governance.

JOHNSON SLAMS “SHAMEFUL” PELOSI LED SPENDING BILLS

WASHINGTON – Today, newly elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put H.R. 21 (Making Appropriations for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2019) on the House floor for a vote. The bill increases discretionary spending levels from the last fiscal year and repeals President Trump’s “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance” policy.

Additionally, Democrats also brought H.J. Res. 1 (Making further continuing appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security for fiscal year 2019) to the House floor. This bill does not provide the requested $5 billion in funding for a wall along the Southern border.

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (R-La.) voted against the measures and released the following statement:

“The bills put before us today by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have never been considered by the House Appropriations Committee, but they make drastic changes to our spending habits. Not only is there an increase in discretionary spending, but if passed into law, this bill will allow taxpayer dollars to support foreign abortions. Furthermore, neither bill addresses the crisis we face at our Southern border.

“President Trump has signaled he will veto these bills. This is not an attempt to end the shutdown as Speaker Pelosi has claimed she would like to do, but a political stunt to hamper the president’s agenda. Current proceedings are shameful, and the American people deserve better.”