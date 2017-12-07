Louisiana Republicans House against bills, actions? Cuz Gov. Edwards's for it, vice versa

Though the conversation depicted in this cartoon likely didn’t go down exactly this way, it is, nonetheless, typical of the mindset of not only Republicans, but Democrats as well. The merits of a given piece of legislation are immaterial; if it’s being proposed by the opposition party, we’re against it.

This is how we arrived at a situation on the national level where an old pedophile who sent a graduation card to a high school girl he now claims he never knew, who signed the high school yearbook of a girl he now claims he never knew, who was banned from a Gadsden, Alabama, shopping mall because he trolled the parking lot for high school girls, who invokes God and the American Way in the face of women who claim he assaulted them as children, is somehow preferable to a Democrat for the U.S. Senate for one reason and one reason only: he’s a Republican.

When former U.S. House Speaker Sam Rayburn was first elected to Congress back in 1912 and he boarded the train for Washington, his father had one very simple piece of advice for him: “Sam,” he said, “be a man.” Regrettably, we’ve lost sight of that.

Today, we have arrived at the point of electing our own spineless U.S. Senators and Representatives who, unable or unwilling to think for themselves or to consider the best interests of the working people of Louisiana, blindly follow the dictates of a pompous psychopath—even to the point of rushing through a tax bill laughingly called “reform” that will have an adverse effect on virtually every working citizen of Louisiana while giving enormous tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans.

This cartoon perfectly encapsulates the mindset of the Republican Party, having failed over and over to repeal Obamacare, now finds itself so desperate to pass some—any—form of legislation before the 2018 elections, is perfectly willing to take this entire country over an economic cliff by passing a disastrous bill containing lobbyists notes in the margins of the final bill.

Remember how the Republicans howled that Obamacare was passed without any real discussion of the contents of the bill? Well, guess what, folks? This tax “reform” bill received even less scrutiny. It is the equivalent of a national enema—without the benefit of K-Y Jelly.

Remember how Republicans screamed about the national deficit? Where the hell are those hypocrites now? Can you hear the crickets chirping?

Democracy? No, this is insanity.