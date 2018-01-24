Jim Brown: Solution to fiscal cliff? Scrub the Louisiana budget

Jim Brown, former State Senator, Louisiana Secretary of State and Insurance Commissioner, knows a little bit about the term, “scrub the budget”. That was the term famously used by former Governor Buddy Roemer, who came from election nowhere in the final weeks of the gubernatorial campaign, to beat then-incumbent Edwin Edwards, Billy Tauzin, Bob Livingston and Speedy Long in 1987.

Today, Brown, is using that term in describing how the Louisiana Governor and legislators need to handle the fiscal cliff budget nightmare the state is facing once again. This time, the hole is anywhere from 800 million to 2.7 billion.

Brown discussed scrubbing the budget during a Facebook Live discussion we had this morning when I asked him what three questions he would ask the state government in dealing with that annual crises.

Below are part of his comments. To watch the rest of his remarks in this segment, click on the Youtube video and fast scroll to the 1:56 mark.