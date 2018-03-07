S&P says Louisiana inched closer to manufactured fiscal cliff with failed session

DALLAS (S&P Global Ratings) March 7, 2018--As the sun sets on Louisiana's (AA-/Negative) special session without a resolution, the state inched closer to its manufactured fiscal cliff. In S&P Global Ratings' view, the cliff is a consequence of the expiration of revenue enhancements that the legislature adopted in 2016, which buoyed its budget during a period of pronounced fiscal stress. The June 30 expiration of a "fifth penny" sales tax is the largest such revenue enhancer, which alone provides over $800 million in operating revenue. If all measures expire, fiscal 2019's revenues would be roughly 10% less than in 2018 as initially estimated in Governor John Bel Edward's executive budget.