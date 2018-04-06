Did Governor Edwards blow great op after Peterson's 2nd amendment tweet?

Jim Brown, commentator and former Statewide elected official and state Senator says yes, he did.

Did Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards blow a great opportunity to make lemonade out of lemon, at least, as it relates to the Karen Carter Peterson "repeal the second amendment" tweet that has become a controversy locally and nationally?

First, the basics.

Last week, it was discovered that the current Chairperson of the Louisiana Democratic Party took a column that was on the twitter that had been tweeted. The oped was written by Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens. Peterson tweeted out the oped with the "repeal the second amendment" statement. The name of the column actually was exactly that, "Repeal the second amendment".

On Friday, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Democratic Party told Greg Hilburn of Gannet that Karen Carter Peterson supports the second amendment and does not want it repealed.

However, Peterson did not state this herself publicly.

She did tell Bayou Brief Publisher Lamar White Jr., who inquired about the issue that she thought the column was interesting and likewise the controversy surrounding her tweet, but, she does not oppose the second amendment.

Peterson is also a high-ranking official with the DNC.

In the interview with Brown and Bernie Pinsonat, the pollster said he expects Republicans to run ads against democrats on this controversy.

So, what did John Bel Edwards do wrong, if anything? According to Brown, it's not that he did anything wrong but that he failed to seize the opportunity. Brown believes the governor could have called a press conference or make a public statement adamantly showing support for the amendment which would diffuse the criticisms against Peterson and the fallout hitting him and other Louisiana Democrats. However, he did not.

Below is part of the transcript of the discussion and the related video: