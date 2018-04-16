Gov. Edwards slams House Appropriations for budget vote; LAGOP chair questions cliff

In response to the Republican-controlled House Appropriations committee's decision to fully fund TOPS and not providing funding to other areas of state government, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the House Appropriations Committee’s decision "to make drastic cuts to higher education, health care, including partner hospitals and medical schools, and public safety"

(Photo: Louis Gurvich):

“In rushing to pass amendments out, the House Appropriations Committee proved what we’ve been saying all along – there simply isn’t a way to fashion a budget that adequately funds our state’s pressing needs. TOPS is absolutely a priority and should be fully funded, but so should higher education institutions, health care for our seniors and those with disabilities, funding for medical schools in Shreveport and New Orleans, and our partner hospitals. Now we can see that it’s not possible to do that without replacing more of the revenue that is expiring. This budget document is not worth the paper it’s printed on, and gives nothing but false hope to students and parents who want to attend a Louisiana university or community and technical college. What we saw today from the House Appropriations Committee was not a serious attempt to tackle the problems we face."



“I’ve proposed a plan that would replace a portion of the expiring revenue, resulting in a net tax reduction on the people of Louisiana by almost $400 million, while still imposing more than $120 million in state general fund spending cuts. However, we would adequately fund health care, higher education, and TOPS, among other priorities, most of which we are simply unable to fund under the House’s proposal or the executive budget. Working together in a bipartisan way, we can fashion a budget that makes spending cuts and also responsibly funds priorities we all can agree on. This budget approved by the House Appropriations Committee has no chance of becoming law.”

further, according to the Governor's office,

"The House Fiscal Office estimated that $1.38 billion in revenue was expiring on June 30, 2018. Gov. Edwards proposed replacing that revenue with $994 million. Following a meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference last week, the shortfall amount was reduced to $648 million, as a result of federal tax changes. Gov. Edwards’ plan would result in a reduction of the tax burden on the people of Louisiana by approximately $400 million and $120 million in spending cuts. The proposal would fully fund TOPS, higher education institutions, community and technical colleges, partner hospitals, and public safety.



Last week, Gov. Edwards proposed a plan that uses the additional revenue recognized by REC to erase the cut to higher education and reduce the cuts in other areas, such as law enforcement, health care, TOPS."